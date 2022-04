BOSTON (CBS) – If you are wondering whether that runny nose, sore throat or sneeze could be allergies, just a cold, or possibly even COVID, you are not alone. Clinics are seeing a lot of flu cases right now and sometimes it’s really hard to tell the difference between these ailments, but there are some distinguishing features that can help. Allergies Pollen counts are high right now and so many people are feeling the effects. And most people who are suffering from spring allergies have had spring allergies before and know what their typical symptoms are. If I’m seeing a patient in clinic...

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO