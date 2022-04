Leeds moved a point further away from the relegation zone after a lacklustre goalless draw at Crystal Palace.In a game of few chances neither side were able to find the breakthrough.The best of the chances fell to Jean-Philippe Mateta, but he was unable to find the net or really test Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.Leeds hold on to a valuable point at Selhurst Park#CRYLEE pic.twitter.com/9PGGxmBBRk— Premier League (@premierleague) April 25, 2022Leeds remain in 16th position, now five points clear of 18th-placed Everton, and Palace were able to bring an end to their three-match losing streak in all competitions, but remain in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO