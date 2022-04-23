ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ex-aide: GOP lawmakers met with Meadows on Trump's Jan. 6 plans

By Don Jacobson
 3 days ago
April 23 (UPI) -- New evidence presented in court filings indicate top Republican lawmakers met with President Donald Trump's chief of staff in December 2020 to brainstorm ways to overturn Joe Biden's victory.

A deposition filed late Friday by the House of Representatives' select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots revealed that Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the panel her boss conferred either in person or by phone with some of Trump's staunchest congressional supporters on efforts to nullify the 2020 election results.

Among the GOP lawmakers named by Hutchinson as taking part in such discussions were Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

In all, at least 10 members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus met with Meadows on Dec. 21, 2020, with some expressing support for an unfounded legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence could unilaterally reject states' electoral votes on Jan. 6, Hutchinson told the committee.

"They felt that he had the authority to -- pardon me if my phrasing isn't correct on this, but -- send votes back to the States or the electors back to the States," Hutchinson stated.

The document was entered into evidence as part of a lawsuit filed by Meadows in an effort to block a subpoena issued to him by the panel following his refusal to cooperate with its investigation of the deadly riots.

Meadows sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the committee after the panel said it planned to move forward with criminal contempt proceedings against him for failing to comply with the subpoena.

Hutchinson's testimony shed new light on how closely involved some of Trump's top congressional allies were in his efforts to overturn Biden's victory.

According to the deposition, she told the committee that in addition to discussing using Pence to block the results, Meadows and the key lawmakers met directly with the vice president's staff in a bid to convince him to follow along with the scheme.

The White House counsel's office, Hutchinson stated, explicitly advised Meadows that the efforts by Trump's backers to nullify the election results were "not legally sound."

Meadows' former aide also testified that her boss had received information that "indicated that there could be violence on the 6th" -- specifically a warning coming from then-White House chief of operations Anthony Ornato.

Meadows responded to the concerns by saying, "All right. Let's talk about it," according to the testimony.

"The Select Committee's filing today urges the Court to reject Mark Meadows's baseless claims and put an end to his obstruction of our investigation," panel chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in joint statement.

"Mr. Meadows is hiding behind broad claims of executive privilege even though much of the information we're seeking couldn't possibly be covered by privilege and courts have rejected similar claims because the committee's interest in getting to the truth is so compelling," they said.

House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Comments / 19

judy van coevering
2d ago

of course we knew this....Hutchinson tells all.....let's get more of the aides to tell us what was going on....truth will prevail.....lock up anyone who planned jan 6th.

Reply
26
Calvin Landers
2d ago

I think that Mark Meadows is the worst because of January 6th ,but what bothers me more than that is John Lewis considered Mark Meadows to be his friend helping Mr.Lewis with voting rights ,the whole time he was a White Supremist working against voting rights ,the treachery of Mr .Meadows is over the top ,and to all Black people check your white so called friends.

Reply(4)
20
Joplin Scott
3d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

Reply
15
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republican#White House#House Freedom Caucus
