Aberdeen, SD

Pot and Kettles—Tax-Hiking Schoenbeck Attacks Gosch, Pischke, Other Republicans for Offering Counties 0.5% Tax for Jails, Courthouses

 3 days ago

So there’s South Dakota Strong, the Rapid City-based group that’s promoting Marty Jackley and other mostly mainstream South Dakota Republicans, and there’s South Dakota Strong, the PAC Senate boss Lee Schoenbeck (R-5/Lake Kampeska) organized on November 29, 2021 to “support Ronald Reagan style fiscal conservatives in South Dakota.” South Dakota Strong...

South Dakota AG Sends Shocking Letter Before Impeachment Vote

It's been over 500 days since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in the September 12th, 2020 car accident resulting in the unfortunate death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Hours before his impeachment hearing with legislators in Pierre, Ravnsborg sent a letter to the South Dakota House of Representatives requesting the governing body not impeach him.
‘Help us finish strong’; Marijuana legalization petition-signing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Petition-signing events for marijuana legalization was scheduled for this weekend at different locations in South Dakota. Here’s one of them, where ‘South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws’ took signatures on Minnesota Avenue today in Sioux Falls. The signatures are to put recreational marijuana on the ballot.
Senate rules for Ravnsborg impeachment trial filed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Proposed rules give suspended South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg until June 1 to file a written answer to each of the two articles of impeachment and he must appear personally or by counsel before the state Senate for the trial of his impeachment.
Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
Weekend events to get recreational marijuana on ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting for the South Dakota Primary election began on Friday. This weekend, there will be multiple drive-thru petition signing events to get recreational marijuana on the ballot. Four will be held on both Saturday and Sunday. They are in Sioux Falls, Rapid City,...
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109 acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of the privacy.
29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
Rosebud tribal treasurer accused of meth use

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rosebud Sioux Tribal Treasurer Stephen Denoyer III faces criminal charges in Oglala Sioux Tribal court relating to the use of methamphetamines. According to an Oglala Sioux Tribe news release, Denoyer allegedly possessed and ingested methamphetamine during an overnight stay at the Prairie Winds Hotel on the Pine Ridge Reservation in September 2019.
Mitch McConnell’s Nightmare Scenario

The names Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock, Sharron Angle, and Christine O’Donnell have been lost to history, consigned to the dustbin of Beltway barroom trivia. For Mitch McConnell, however, they remain an all-too-fresh reminder of opportunities squandered. McConnell became Senate majority leader in 2015, but had it not been for...
