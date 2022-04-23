635,000 Air Fryers, Air Fryer Ovens Recalled Due To Fire, Burn Hazards

The Insignia air fryers subject to recall Photo Credit: CPSC

Hundreds of thousands of air fryer and airy fryer ovens sold nationwide at Best Buy are being recalled due to potential fire risks and burn hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of 635,000 Insignia products in the US - as well as 137,000 in Canada - after receiving more than 100 reports of ovens catching fire, burning, or melting.

According to CPSC, the recall includes these models of Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens:

NS-AF32DBK9;

NS-AF32MBK9;

NS-AF50MBK9;

NS-AF53DSS0;

NS-AF53MSS0;

NS-AF55DBK9;

NS-AFO6DBK1;

NS-AFO6DSS1.

The brand name INSIGNIA is on the top or front of each unit. A rating label on the underside of each unit identifies the brand INSIGNIA and the model number. The recalled items have cooking chambers ranging from 3.4 quarts to 10 quarts.

A total of 104 complaints have been made by consumers regarding malfunctioning air fryers, including seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child’s leg.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens and return the product to Best Buy for a refund in the form of a credit for use at Best Buy stores or Bestbuy.com,” according to CPSC.

“Best Buy is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and providing pre-paid shipping boxes and labels and return instructions, they added. "Consumers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.