BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight on 3rd Avenue. According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The victim, 19-year-old Davion Marcell Hickley, was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle where he was later pronounced dead. Three other people arrived at the hospital with […]

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO