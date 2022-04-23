ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Staying breezy with plenty of sunshine

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
 3 days ago
A tight pressure gradient will keep easterly flow strong again today so get ready for another breezy day throughout southwest Florida.

Though humidity will remain rather high, gusty conditions will still keep the brush fire threat elevated so be sure to avoid outdoor burning.

Otherwise, the heat is on again today with highs near 90 degrees. Expect plenty of sunshine with high humidity as well.

Only a stray shower is in the forecast for the afternoon but isolated showers return by Sunday afternoon with highs bouncing right back to the low 90s.

With easterly flow in place, the best chance for rain will remain in Florida’s east coast.

Tonight, expect dry weather and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Temperatures have been running slightly above average and that will continue over the next week.

