Bindi Irwin's Precious Post Shows Grace Warrior Bonding With Longtime Family Friend Linked To Steve Irwin

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
We’ve seen Bindi Irwin ’s daughter Grace Warrior bond with animals at the Australia Zoo, ranging from tortoises to hedgehogs. But the latest animal she bonded with will tug at your heartstrings a bit more considering it’s an animal that Steve Irwin rescued over 20 years ago.

On April 19, Bindi posted a series of photos ranging from ones taken recently to iconic throwback snapshots on her Instagram. She posted these touching photos with the caption, “Family forever. 💛 These photographs brought me to tears. Grace is spending time with sweet Occa, who we rescued over 20 years ago. Every time he talks to her, she beams with happiness.”

The thing these photos have in common is that they feature the family’s rescue cockatoo named Occa. In the first photo, we see Terri Irwin and Bindi showing Grace the bird, with Grace looking so intrigued and adorable. In the next photo, we see a throwback of Steve holding Occa, beaming with joy. Then the last photo is of Bindi when she was a child, proudly holding Occa.

Like Bindi said, Occa has been part of the family for over two decades since Steve rescued him. It’s so touching that the Irwins are keeping family traditions alive, with Grace getting more and more excited with each new one.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell gave birth to Grace Warrior back on March 25, 2021 — almost exactly one year after their wedding anniversary.

Back in Feb. 2021, Bindi told Entertainment Tonight that her father would have been the “perfect” grandpa, saying, “ He would’ve been a good, good grandp a. Yeah, he really would’ve been. I don’t think we would’ve ever seen our daughter. He would’ve just whisked her away into the zoo and it would’ve been perfect.”

