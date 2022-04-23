How 'No Ordinary Family' Balanced Family Drama With Superpowers

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of the Netflix series, Russian Doll. Season 2 of the Netflix dark comedy Russian Doll sees the universe finding new ways to mess with Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), Alan (Charlie Barnett), and time itself days before Nadia’s 40th birthday. Instead of being stuck in the same day over and over, like in Season 1, Nadia and Alan are now able to go back in time and inhabit the lives of their ancestors via a time traveling subway car. Throughout the season, Nadia and Alan try to find the purpose of their newfound abilities. Nadia sees it as a chance to change her family’s history for the better, while Alan develops feelings for his grandmother’s friend, Lenny (Sandor Funtek), and wants to stop him from trying to sneak across the Berlin Wall.

