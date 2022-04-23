ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

How 'No Ordinary Family' Balanced Family Drama With Superpowers

By Collier Jennings
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you turn on your TV or fire up one of your streaming accounts, chances are that you'll run into a superhero show. In the case of broadcast TV, one of the purveyors of super powered tales is Greg Berlanti, who produces over a dozen shows for the CW and other...

Collider

Jensen Ackles Shares Soldier Boy Throwback Ahead of 'The Boys' Season 3

Fans are eager for more of Amazon's hit series The Boys, and a newcomer to the cast has taken to his social media to continue building the hype. Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Smallville) has shared some photos of his look as the character of Soldier Boy, a new addition for the series' third season. If this look and what we have come to expect from The Boys continues, things will indeed "ger hairy," as Ackles puts it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Reacher Showrunner Reveals Disappointing Update on Season 2

After delivering record-breaking viewership for Amazon, Prime Video original series Reacher is returning for a second season, continuing the story of Lee Child's beloved literary character. Alan Ritchson will be reprising the titular role in the second installment, but he might be the only star coming back for another round. While fans love many of the characters in Season 1, bringing them back could be a disservice to the character of Jack Reacher, who is largely known as a lone wanderer.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Finding Healing in the Past

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of the Netflix series, Russian Doll. Season 2 of the Netflix dark comedy Russian Doll sees the universe finding new ways to mess with Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), Alan (Charlie Barnett), and time itself days before Nadia’s 40th birthday. Instead of being stuck in the same day over and over, like in Season 1, Nadia and Alan are now able to go back in time and inhabit the lives of their ancestors via a time traveling subway car. Throughout the season, Nadia and Alan try to find the purpose of their newfound abilities. Nadia sees it as a chance to change her family’s history for the better, while Alan develops feelings for his grandmother’s friend, Lenny (Sandor Funtek), and wants to stop him from trying to sneak across the Berlin Wall.
TV SERIES
Collider

11 Essential Episodes of 'Voltron: Legendary Defender'

A beloved series from its inventive and engrossing beginning to its controversial ending, Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender is a modern staple of Western animation that takes inspiration from the anime style while making the storylines and characters its own. The premise of five teenagers and a space princess fighting the galaxy's most dangerous villain merges well with the found family aspect and goofy humor, all of which are especially clear in the first few seasons.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Drifting Home' Trailer Reveals a Nautical Anime Adventure for Netflix

Netflix has revealed a brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming anime film, Drifting Home, the third feature-length film from animation studio Studio Colorido, the team behind both Penguin Highway and A Whisker Away.The new trailer shows more of what viewers can expect from the film when compared to the first trailer that was revealed back in September of 2021, but still keeps the mysteries of the stories hidden enough to be discovered when the film eventually hits the streaming service.
COMICS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Steffy Remembers!

How much will Steffy remember in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers? When her amnesia clears and she remembers her husband and son, can she handle the truth about what happened to Finn?. After waking up, Steffy suffered amnesia that left her believing that Liam was her husband. She...
TV & VIDEOS

