ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Recipe: Carbon Kitchen + Market's Trout Club

KARE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — In northeast Minneapolis, the people behind Gastrotruck, an environmentally-focused food truck, have opened a new fast-casual restaurant that includes a small market. During KARE 11 Saturday, Stephen Trojahn, the owner of Carbon Kitchen + Market demonstrated one...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie

This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Idaho State Journal

Warm and fluffy rolls that bake up already buttery and sweet

Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Chicken Teriyaki

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He shows us how to make Chicken Teriyaki. Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked. Sautee onions...
RECIPES
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
Distractify

Mom’s Hilarious Bedroom Sign Goes Viral on Zillow and People Are Cracking Up

Flipping houses can be big business in America, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some incredibly drastic changes in the housing market since 2020. In fact, property values are increasing so much that counties can't update their taxes fast enough, which is great news for homeowners. If you were fortunate enough to own some property, you could've easily turned it into a profit in recent years.
ONALASKA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Food Truck#Small Market#Food Drink#Trout Club#Kare 11 News
106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Box Cake Mix

Cakes are a classic dessert, used to celebrate everything from birthdays to bridal showers and anything in between. The yummy blend of moist, light cake and sweet, creamy frosting makes the sweet a pretty popular crowd-pleaser. However, there is one downside: not everyone always wants to spend the time — not to mention effort — that it takes to bake a cake from scratch. Luckily, that is where boxed cake mixes come in. Boxed cake mix was first patented in the 1930s by P. Duff and Sons, a Pittsburgh-based molasses company, according to Bon Appetit. While the dry recipe changed a bit over the years, the basic idea of selling convenience by premixing ingredients that only required one or two add-ins to make a whole cake became pretty popular with busy consumers, particularly after World War II.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
KROC News

Where’s The Pie? This Iconic Northern Minnesota Roadside Sign Was Taken Down!

What's cool about the sign being taken down is that when the sign was taken down, it revealed some history hidden from view!. The post from Betty's Pies shows the process of taking the sign down, and revealing the original Betty's Pies sign underneath the current sign! Other than the color, the older sign is a lighter shade of blue, nothing has changed! Since 1956, Betty's Pies has had essentially the same sign, hanging out along Highway 61.

Comments / 0

Community Policy