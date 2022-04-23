Vote now: Who is the top second baseman in Ohio high school baseball?

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Photo by Mike Cook

Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top second basemen in Ohio high school baseball .

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top second baseman this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters at each position will make the all-star team.)

Second baseman voting will conclude Friday, April 29, at 11:59 p.m.

View the original article to see embedded media.