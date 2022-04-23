ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: Who is the top thrower in Ohio high school boys track and field?

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top throwers in Ohio high school boys track and field .

Ohio's top high school boys track and field athletes: Meet the state’s best throwers

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top boys thrower this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters in each field will make the all-star team.)

Boys thrower voting will conclude Friday, April 29, at 11:59 p.m.

