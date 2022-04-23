ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Look: Jaxson Hayes Ejected After Ridiculous Foul

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During the first half of the Pelicans-Suns game on Friday night, Jaxson Hayes was ejected because of a reckless foul on Jae Crowder. Hayes was crashing the boards when he decided to just plow through Crowder. After further review, Hayes was...

thespun.com

Comments / 11

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets have made decision on Steve Nash’s future?

Steve Nash’s second season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is on the verge of ending in disappointment, but it does not sound like it will be his last. The Nets are in a 3-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that he does not believe Nets management will use Nash as the “fall guy” after what has been an extremely tumultuous season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Landry Shamet
Person
Jae Crowder
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Report: Here’s What Ben Simmons Told The Nets

When Ben Simmons first arrived in Brooklyn, he and the team both said it would take him some time to get back in the space mentally to play. Then back problems arose, delaying his return further. Now, according to Shams Charania, it’s both. Per Charania via Bleacher Report, “Ben...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Ejection#Pelicans#Espn
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Pierce’s Tweet About Kevin Durant Is Going Viral

Paul Pierce had a fascinating statement that involved Kevin Durant on Saturday night. Pierce now thinks that Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics might be passing Kevin Durant on the NBA’s hierarchy. Part of this could be recency bias and the fact that Pierce is a Celtics legend. He...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Future Plans Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Charles Barkley Blasts Kevin Durant: NBA World Reacts

Charles Barkley isn’t happy with how Kevin Durant has played for the Brooklyn Nets these last three games. The Nets are down 3-0 in their series against the Boston Celtics and face elimination on Monday night. Durant hasn’t been himself in this series. He finished Saturday night’s loss with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
480K+
Followers
58K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy