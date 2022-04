Four teams remain in the UEFA Champions League with the semifinals taking place this week and next week airing on CBS and Paramount+. Manchester City and Real Madrid square off in one semifinal, while Liverpool take on Villarreal in the other. Come next Wednesday, we will know what two teams will battle it out for the biggest prize in club soccer. Both Real Madrid and Liverpool have won the tournament multiple times. Real have won it a record 13 times, while Liverpool have the third most with six crowns. Manchester City appeared in the final last season and lost to Chelsea, while Villarreal have never reached the final.

UEFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO