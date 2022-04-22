ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomato Apple Relish

NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlace all ingredients in a large heavy-bottomed pot and bring to a simmer over high heat. Lower heat...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Fox11online.com

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient In Benihana's Fried Rice

Celebrities like Paul McCartney and Tracy Jordan love it (via GrubStreet); it's featured in "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Mad Men;" its founder was a Japanese wrestler (via Thrillist) — it's Benihana, the classic teppanyaki grill where humorous chefs give you dinner and a show right in front of you. And beyond the infamous egg tricks and onion volcanoes Benihana chefs are trained on, diners can't get enough of the chain's fried rice.
30Seconds

Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad Recipe: This Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe Is Old-fashioned Perfection

My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
Mashed

The Ingredient Swap That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Canned Tuna

On the surface, a tin of tuna might not sound like the most appealing of foods. After all, if you walked into a restaurant and saw "fish chunks in a can" on the menu, would you assume you were getting the highest high quality of seafood? However, store-bought cans of tuna are an affordable way to get plenty of protein and nutrients, such as iron, potassium, and vitamin B6, per WebMD.
30Seconds

2-Ingredient No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

Two ingredients. Yes, you read right. This two-ingredient ice cream recipe is sweet, creamy and takes about 5 minutes to prepare. The hardest part is waiting for it to freeze. You could stir in extra ingredients like chocolate chips, chopped fruit or your favorite ice cream mix-in. Get creative!. Cuisine:...
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
Mashed

The Surprising Way Empty Egg Cartons Can Help When You're Grilling

Grilling season is the reason our summer taste buds shake off their hibernation and get ready for all the delicious dishes we throw on the warm grates to eat at backyard gatherings and celebrations. There's just something about those toasty days that makes them pair beautifully with recipes that are perfect for the grill. According to the NPD Group, looking at data from April 2020 to February 2021 shows that 14 million grills and smokers were sold in less than a year, and almost two-thirds were gas or charcoal grills. So clearly, the grilling bug has bitten a lot of people.
WWL-TV

Recipe: Zucchini Fries

Preheat oven to 430°F (220°C). Cut zucchini into fry-like pieces. Crack the egg into a bowl and whisk with the milk. Season with salt, pepper, add the crushed garlic, oregano, and thyme. Mix well. On a separate plate, have your breadcrumbs ready. Grease a large baking tray with...
Mashed

The Simple Hack That Will Change The Way You Cut Celery Forever

Whether you're whipping up a tuna salad, putting together a crudité platter, or crafting your go-to stuffing recipe, celery is a staple in many kitchens, as it adds a unique herbaceous flavor and a whole lot of crunch. However, for many individuals, there's one issue preventing them from loving this particular vegetable — the stringy texture of celery's exterior.
Allrecipes.com

Is Expensive Parmesan Cheese Really Better?

Some say a little Parmesan goes a long way because of its sharp, salty flavor. Others, if not most of us, disagree. The more, the better. *Cue the snowdrift of Parmesan grating over pasta.* So, should you splurge on Parmesan or purchase one that gives you more value for your money? And is there really that much of a difference?
thecountrycook.net

Chicken and Biscuits Casserole

This Chicken and Biscuits Casserole is so easy to make, uses simple ingredients and can be made quickly. A family favorite dinner recipe!. Is there anything more comforting than a casserole? I love to make casseroles because they are so simple to throw together and so easy to serve. One of my favorite meals to make is this chicken and biscuits casserole. It uses simple ingredients but it packs a lot of flavor! The biscuits and chicken are all cooked and simmered in a creamy gravy. This is one that your whole family will love!
The Kitchn

8 Frozen Groceries I’m Buying on Repeat This Spring

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The frozen food section is my favorite area in the supermarket. While I enjoy making my meals from scratch, and it’s proven that cooking can improve your relationship and help boost your mood, sometimes I’m simply too exhausted from a long day to whip out my recipe book. And well, frankly, there are dishes that I’m just not skilled enough to make. That’s where these heat-and-eat meals, ready-made snacks, and more come in. There is something for every occasion — including fancy ones.
Parade

Air Fryer Steak Is Ready In 20 Minutes—Without Mess or Stress

Preheat air fryer to 400°F. Whisk in Worcestershire, garlic powder, parsley flakes, pepper, and salt. Remove from heat. Air fry for 10 minutes. Flip steak over and cook an additional 8 minutes. Remove steak and mushrooms from air fryer. Kitchen Counter. NUTRITION INFORMATION Yield 1 Serving Size 1 steak...
The Kitchn

This Recipe for Concha Cinnamon Rolls Adds a Unique Spin on the Traditional Mexican Sweet Bread Roll

For those unfamiliar, concha is a type of Mexican pan dulce — or sweet breed — that’s extremely popular due to its recognizable shape. Any time I see their sea shell-like appearance and crumbly texture through a bakery window, there’s little in this world that can stop me from running inside and grabbing one or two. (Okay, sometimes it’s a lot more than that!)
30Seconds

Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes Recipe: Saucy, Flavorful Sloppy Joe Sandwich Recipe Is Family Pleasin'

This classic sloppy joe recipe is a crowd pleaser – and it’s budget-friendly, too. It’s even easier to make now with this slow-cooker recipe. You can stretch this ground beef recipe even farther if you use slider buns. Bonus: it’s great for parties, tailgating, BBQs –any large gathering! In my house I consider this easy sandwich recipe a win because the whole family likes it.
Wide Open Eats

Best Frozen Pizza Brands To Grab From the Grocery Store and Actually Enjoy

I don't know a home cook who hasn't come home exhausted after a long workday and said, "You know what? We're having frozen pizza tonight." A mainstay of American grocery stores, you've probably found yourself holding open a frosty freezer door with your hip, with a few pizzas in your hands, trying to decide which one you're going to toss in your shopping cart. We've all been there. To help you on your next shopping trip, I decided to taste test 7 of the best frozen pizzas to see which one comes out on top.
