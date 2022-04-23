ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

10 Alabama players selected in latest seven round NFL mock draft

By Stacey Blackwood
 3 days ago
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

In just five days the 2022 NFL draft will get underway and the future stars of the NFL will take center stage. Life-long dreams will become a reality for some over the three-day event. For those not selected, the pain of disappointment will reign supreme.

With the draft just a few days away, NFL analysts are continuously updating their big boards and mock drafts as they give their educated guesses on how the draft may unfold.

Since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, nobody has sent more players to the NFL than the Alabama Crimson Tide and the 2022 draft won’t be much different.

In the latest seven-round mock draft courtesy of NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, a total of 10 former members of the Crimson Tide are projected to be selected. Let’s take a look at the who and the where.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

No. 210 New England Patriots | Slade Bolden | WR

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we provide continuous coverage of the former Alabama players vying for a selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

