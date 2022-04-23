Michael Jordan Explained Why He Chose No. 23 In The NBA: "My Brother Wore The 45, Which Was My Number. So I Chose Half Of What His Jersey Is, Which Is 22.5... I Would Rather Have 23."
Once they become big enough, players start to be recognized by a lot of factors other than their names. Nicknames, signature moves, and of course, jersey numbers become synonymous with the best in the NBA. And nobody comes close to Michael Jordan in terms of fame and popularity at their basketball...fadeawayworld.net
