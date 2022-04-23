ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Russian oligarchs and families found dead within 24 hours: Report

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c184Z_0fI3rssn00

T wo Russian oligarchs, their wives, and their children were found dead just a day apart, prompting police investigations into whether the incidents were suicides or a result of foul play.

Vladislav Avayev and Sergey Protosenya were found dead in their homes, with officials suspecting domestic disputes in both cases, according to reports from local outlets in Russia and Spain. Each was framed as a murder-suicide, police said, although that is not confirmed at this time.

UKRAINIAN MILLIONAIRE TELLS MILITARY TO BOMB HIS RUSSIAN-OCCUPIED MANSION

Avayev, the former vice president of Gazprombank, a privately owned Russian bank, was found dead in his Moscow apartment Monday, according to TASS . The oligarch, his wife, and his daughter were all found with gunshot wounds, prompting police to investigate a theory Avayev shot his family members and then himself.

Authorities did not identify the victims, but the Russian-based, state-owned news outlet reported it had confirmed with unnamed sources it was Avayev and his family.

Just a day later and more than 2,000 miles away, Protosenya was found hanged in his apartment, according to Spanish TV channel Telecinco . His wife and daughter were also found fatally stabbed, authorities reported . Protosenya’s body was found with a bloodstained knife and ax at his side.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Protosenya was staying in a luxury villa with his wife and daughter amid Holy Week and the Easter holiday, and police responded to the home after his son called law enforcement with concerns that no one had answered his phone calls over the weekend.

Spanish authorities have not yet determined a motive for the deaths, but they said they are working with a similar theory that Protosenya had killed his family before committing suicide.

Comments / 11

Mary ❤️
1d ago

Wow!! Something very suspicious about two families a day apart, Either way whether it was murder/ suicide or they were murdered by somebody else, my thoughts are that Putin is behind this 💯!!!!!!

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Oligarch#Russian#Ukrainian#Gazprombank#Tass#Spanish#Telecinco
The Independent

Russian mother in Wisconsin accused of killing eight-year-old son after getting enraged at war in Ukraine

A Russian woman living in Wisconsin has been accused of murdering her eight-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son after she allegedly became agitated about the war in Ukraine.Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock, 41, a resident of Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, reported Law & Crime.The Sheboygan Falls police department said on 31 March that Ms Hitchcock assaulted her eight-year-old son Oliver in their apartment the previous day. The child’s father, who was also in the apartment, called emergency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
64K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy