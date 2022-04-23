Two Russian oligarchs and families found dead within 24 hours: Report

T wo Russian oligarchs, their wives, and their children were found dead just a day apart, prompting police investigations into whether the incidents were suicides or a result of foul play.

Vladislav Avayev and Sergey Protosenya were found dead in their homes, with officials suspecting domestic disputes in both cases, according to reports from local outlets in Russia and Spain. Each was framed as a murder-suicide, police said, although that is not confirmed at this time.

Avayev, the former vice president of Gazprombank, a privately owned Russian bank, was found dead in his Moscow apartment Monday, according to TASS . The oligarch, his wife, and his daughter were all found with gunshot wounds, prompting police to investigate a theory Avayev shot his family members and then himself.

Authorities did not identify the victims, but the Russian-based, state-owned news outlet reported it had confirmed with unnamed sources it was Avayev and his family.

Just a day later and more than 2,000 miles away, Protosenya was found hanged in his apartment, according to Spanish TV channel Telecinco . His wife and daughter were also found fatally stabbed, authorities reported . Protosenya’s body was found with a bloodstained knife and ax at his side.

Protosenya was staying in a luxury villa with his wife and daughter amid Holy Week and the Easter holiday, and police responded to the home after his son called law enforcement with concerns that no one had answered his phone calls over the weekend.

Spanish authorities have not yet determined a motive for the deaths, but they said they are working with a similar theory that Protosenya had killed his family before committing suicide.