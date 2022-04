All it takes is one punch. It’s something fight fans are told over and over again. It’s also been proven over and over again. On Saturday at Wembley Stadium, however, Tyson Fury made it clear just how true that old adage actually is. An absolute atom bomb of a Fury uppercut put his very game challenger, Dillian Whyte, down and out in front of an audience of close to one hundred thousand people – and who knows how many television and streaming viewers. It was, no doubt, a highlight reel punch, one which will most likely be long remembered.

