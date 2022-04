Akerna KERN announced that this year's 4/20 holiday broke all previous cannabis retail records, bringing in a total of $154.4 million in adult-use and medicinal sales. The company noted that compared to last year's 4/20, which until last week was the industry's largest sales day to date and brought in nearly $112 million, this year's 4/20 was a significant 38.1% growth over last year's.

