ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Warmest Day of the Year So Far With 80-Degree Temps, Sunny Skies on Tap Saturday

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago will get an early taste of summer Saturday, with temperatures in the 80s and mostly to partly sunny skies. Unseasonably warm, Saturday marks the hottest day of 2022, with temperatures as highs in the low 80s and strong winds. Wind gusts may...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and windy, highs in the 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sunny, windy, and very warm Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Temps will run about 20 degrees above what's normal for this time of year...and 30 degrees warmer than yesterday!The next weather system enters the picture Saturday night, bringing rain after midnight, into Sunday morning, and storms by Sunday afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong. It's another breezy day.The upcoming week will bring back colder than normal temps and perhaps even some frost or a freeze Tuesday night, away from the city.Normal High- 62Friday's High- 53Today's High- 83Sunrise- 5:59amFORECASTToday: Mostly sunny, warm, and windy. A high of 83 with winds of 30 mph, gusting to 40.Tonight: Rain after midnight, low of 68.Sunday: Morning rain, afternoon gusty thunderstorms, high of 72. SW Wind 20, gusting to 35.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms late afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the risk of severe storms in the late afternoon, mainly south of Chicago and all of NW Indiana into Michigan. The risk level was raised to SLIGHT overnight by the Storm Prediction Center. The risks include damaging wind, hail, and even an isolated tornado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana until 7 p.m.  It'll be a bit cooler, breezy, with some rain and scattered storms today. The high temperature will be cooler but remains well above the norm. Rain ends later in the afternoon to the north. If we're lucky we...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Radar: Track Possible Severe Weather With Live Doppler 5

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Chicago area under a "marginal" risk of severe weather on Sunday, and storms are beginning to move their way into the area. While most of northeastern Illinois is at a "marginal risk" of severe storms, which could pack damaging winds and even widely-isolated tornadoes, eastern Kankakee County and all of northwest Indiana are at a "slight risk" of severe storms.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

How long could cool pattern linger for Chicago?

CHICAGO - We just enjoyed our warmest weekend in nearly seven months. O'Hare hit a high of 84 degrees on Saturday and topped out at 73 degrees on Sunday. After also factoring in the low temperatures for both days it was the warmest Saturday and Sunday combination since the first weekend of October, 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm watch #153 issued for areas just south and east of Chicago, valid until 7 pm CDT

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of South-central and Eastern Illinois Northwest Indiana * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 1245 PM until 700 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms are expected to further develop, initially across south-central/east-central Illinois, this afternoon. Damaging winds are expected to be the primary risk, but a tornado or two could also occur aside from some hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles east and west of a line from 55 miles north of Danville IL to 25 miles west southwest of Salem IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 153 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA BENTON JASPER NEWTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DEMOTTE, FOWLER, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, KENTLAND, MOROCCO, OXFORD, PAXTON, RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, AND WATSEKA.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
79K+
Followers
57K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy