Music

Kirk Hammett ‘Shocked’ When Metallica Encouraged His Solo EP

By Martin Kielty
Ultimate Classic Rock
 3 days ago
Kirk Hammett admitted he’d been “shocked” when his Metallica bandmates encouraged him to pursue his solo EP Portals – and even persuaded him to release it sooner than he’d planned. In 2001 bassist Jason Newsted quit the band after being prevented from working on...

