Jake Paul was not impressed with Tommy Fury’s decision win over Daniel Bocianski on Saturday night and he let “TNT” know it. Fury, who sparked a ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) main card led by his half-brother, Tyson Fury, looked great in his six-round fight with Bocianski. It had been eight months since we last saw Fury compete inside of the boxing ring and he delivered on arrival. From a stiff lead jab to powerful combinations in the later rounds, he had his way with Bocianski.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO