Tuscaloosa, AL

Georgia takes series opener at Alabama, beating Crimson Tide 4-2 with big first inning

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Rob Davis/UGA Sports Communications

Georgia Baseball won the opening game of its series Friday night on the road at Alabama, beating the Crimson Tide by a score of 4-2.

It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to strike, scoring all four of their runs in the first inning. Ben Anderson led off with a single before moving to third on a single two batters later by Connor Tate. After Corey Collins walked and loaded the bases, a Parks Harber fly out to right allowed Anderson to score. Then, on the next at bat, Cole Wagner homered to left field, putting Georgia ahead 4-0.

From that point forward, it was all about pitching for the Bulldogs. Nolan Crisp gave Georgia 5.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing only five hits with five strikeouts and no walks. A hit batsman was really the only mistake that Crisp made, ultimately picking up the win to move to 1-1 on the season.

Crisp was replaced by Jaden Woods in the sixth before he allowed a pair of runs split up one a piece over the seventh and eighth innings. Both came on solo-shot home runs to lead off the inning, the first from Dominick Tamez and the second from William Hamiter. Woods was pulled after allowing two runners to reach, handing the ball over to Jack Gowen to get the final out in the eighth and all three in the ninth. Gowen faced just four batters, ending the game on a double play.

Georgia and Alabama will be back in action on Saturday for Game Two as Bulldog ace Jonathan Cannon makes his return into the starting rotation. The midseason Golden Spikes Award watch list member is 6-1 in seven starts this season with a 1.71 ERA and 46 strikeouts to just three walks. Cannon has missed his last two starts against South Carolina and Texas A&M after suffering a forearm muscle strain in his bullpen session. First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network+ as the Bulldogs look to lock up the series win with a victory.

