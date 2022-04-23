ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Three home runs lead No. 19 Auburn over South Carolina in series opener

By Justin Hokanson
Photo by AU Athletics

AUBURN – No. 19 Auburn scored three runs in its final two at-bats to defeat South Carolina, 6-3, in the series opener Friday night at Plainsman Park.

“We got this series off to a good start,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “This is a good win, but we’ve got to get back here tomorrow and be ready to play.”

Bobby Peirce hit a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh, his second of the season, to give Auburn a 4-3 lead.

“Never count us out,” Peirce said. “It could be the second inning and we could be down by eight, but we can grind it out.”

Auburn’s bullpen held South Carolina scoreless and to just one hit in the final 3.2 innings. Carson Skipper (4-0, 3.18) earned the win in 1.1 scoreless innings while Blake Burkhalter retired the final five batters with four strikeouts to earn his league-best ninth save.

With the bullpen duo holding South Carolina in check, Auburn added two insurance runs on a home run from Sonny DiChiara in the eighth. The long back was DiChiara’s team-best 12th of the season.

“We went through our lineup twice and didn’t do a lot,” Thompson said. “Their pitching had us baffled for a moment, but those insurance runs were huge for us.”

South Carolina (19-18, 6-10 SEC) started the scoring with an unearned run in the top of the second, but Auburn (27-12, 9-7 SEC) was able to respond quickly in the bottom of the inning. Cam Hill hit a leadoff double down the first-base line and ultimately scored on a RBI groundout from Brody Moore, tying the game up at one. Cole Foster extended the frame with a two-out walk and Nate LaRue followed with a two-run homer to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

The Gamecocks cut into their deficit and eventually tied the game with a solo home run to left center in the third and a sacrifice bunt that brought in the runner on third base in the fourth.

The Tigers were able to end a three-inning scoring streak for the Gamecocks in a quick fifth inning that ended with a tailor made double-play.

Junior lefty Hayden Mullins started on the mound for the Tigers and threw a career-high 5.1 innings with six strikeouts. After allowing a one-out single in the sixth, he gave way to Chase Allsup, who recorded an out before LaRue threw out a would-be base stealer to end the inning.

“We’re just so confident with Nate back there,” Mullins said. “It’s just kind of his thing to throw runners out and it takes the stress off the pitchers.”

Skipper entered in relief in the seventh and recorded two strikeouts in the inning, ultimately pitching 1.1 innings and facing just one over the minimum.

“I trust our bullpen more than I trust anyone,” Mullins added. “They’re throwing lights out behind me. They all go out there and do immaculate jobs.”

After a scoreless three innings, Peirce was able to regain the lead for the Tigers with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, his second on the season.

“I got to two strikes but got one up in the zone and was able to turn on it,” Peirce said.

Auburn extended the lead to the eventual final of 6-3 on DiChiara’s previously mentioned two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Burkhalter closed the door with a groundout and two strikeouts in the ninth.

Auburn and South Carolina will square off for game two of the series tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park.

Community Policy