Streets Alive Ithaca is hosting its annual Bikeathon on May 1st

The Seneca7, a 77.7-mile running relay event around Seneca Lake, was held Sunday, April 24, under temperatures even hotter than meteorologists had forecast. The race saw 210 teams of seven runners each start under overcast skies and temperatures in the low 50s in downtown Geneva at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Runners followed a route that took them down the lake’s west side on Route 14, through Watkins Glen, and back along the eastern shore in the afternoon, when temperatures reached as high as 86 degrees.
