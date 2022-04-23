Legendary Villanova head coach Jay Wright reveals reasoning behind retirement

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Jay Wright broke the college basketball world when it was revealed he was retiring from the game earlier this week. The legendary Villanova coach is considered one of the greats, and his presence will be sorely missed by the Wildcats, and the basketball world as a whole.

On Friday, the two-time NCAA Tournament champion detailed the reasoning behind his decision to retire.

“I just didn’t have the edge that I’ve always had. The edge always came natural to me,” stated Wright, via Adam Zagoria of The New York Times. “You’re either 100% in or you’re against us.”

Additionally, Zagoria mentioned that Wright felt he had to get himself “fired up” for the games, and he didn’t think it was right to have to motivate himself.

Still, Wright believes the program is in great hands — Kyle Neptune of Fordham is taking over the Wildcats. Continuing, Wright spoke about how it was his “dream” to have the former long-time Villanova assistant take over the program.

“We’ve got outstanding recruits coming in and they’re staying,” added Wright, speaking to Neptune’s prowess.

Jay Wright finishes his coaching career with a 642–282 (.695) overall record, as well as a 34-16 record in the NCAA Tournament. His career got started in 1984 as an assistant at the University of Rochester before stints at Drexel, UNLV and even five seasons as an assistant at Villanova from 1987 to 1992.

He is a two-time winner of the Naismith National Coach of the Year award (2006 and 2016) and in 2018-19 season became the first coach in Big East history to be selected as the league’s Coach of the Year at least six times. Even more impressive, Wright was named the Associated Press men’s college basketball Coach of the Decade in 2020.

With Jay Wright’s name enshrined in the hall of fame, two rings on his fingers and a multitude of his former coaches and players spread throughout the basketball world will keep his legacy alive far after his retirement.

Jay Wright: ‘Thank you, Nova Nation!’

Furthermore, Jay Wright took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt message to Villanova faithful as the news broke.

“Over the past 21 seasons, I have had the opportunity to live out a professional dream as the head coach at Villanova,” started Wright. “Patty and I have been blessed to work with incredible, gifted young men who allowed us to coach them and brought us unmatched joy. We cannot overstate our gratitude to the players, coaches, and administrators who have been with us on this path. It has been an honor and a privilege to work at Villanova, especially under Father Pete and Mark Jackson!

“Now though, it’s time for us to enter a new era of Villanova Basketball. After 35 years of coaching, I am proud and excited to have over the reins to Villanova’s next coach. I am excited to remain a part of Villanova and look forward to working with Father Peter, Mark and the rest of the leadership team. Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat.”

Jay Wright won’t ever have to pay for a drink in the greater Villanova area. The former Wildcats coach will be revered for his work forever, and the immense success he brought the program won’t be soon forgotten.