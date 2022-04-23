ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Legendary Villanova head coach Jay Wright reveals reasoning behind retirement

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9wze_0fI3pSCR00
Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Jay Wright broke the college basketball world when it was revealed he was retiring from the game earlier this week. The legendary Villanova coach is considered one of the greats, and his presence will be sorely missed by the Wildcats, and the basketball world as a whole.

On Friday, the two-time NCAA Tournament champion detailed the reasoning behind his decision to retire.

“I just didn’t have the edge that I’ve always had. The edge always came natural to me,” stated Wright, via Adam Zagoria of The New York Times. “You’re either 100% in or you’re against us.”

Additionally, Zagoria mentioned that Wright felt he had to get himself “fired up” for the games, and he didn’t think it was right to have to motivate himself.

Still, Wright believes the program is in great hands — Kyle Neptune of Fordham is taking over the Wildcats. Continuing, Wright spoke about how it was his “dream” to have the former long-time Villanova assistant take over the program.

“We’ve got outstanding recruits coming in and they’re staying,” added Wright, speaking to Neptune’s prowess.

Jay Wright finishes his coaching career with a 642–282 (.695) overall record, as well as a 34-16 record in the NCAA Tournament. His career got started in 1984 as an assistant at the University of Rochester before stints at Drexel, UNLV and even five seasons as an assistant at Villanova from 1987 to 1992.

He is a two-time winner of the Naismith National Coach of the Year award (2006 and 2016) and in 2018-19 season became the first coach in Big East history to be selected as the league’s Coach of the Year at least six times. Even more impressive, Wright was named the Associated Press men’s college basketball Coach of the Decade in 2020.

With Jay Wright’s name enshrined in the hall of fame, two rings on his fingers and a multitude of his former coaches and players spread throughout the basketball world will keep his legacy alive far after his retirement.

Jay Wright: ‘Thank you, Nova Nation!’

Furthermore, Jay Wright took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt message to Villanova faithful as the news broke.

“Over the past 21 seasons, I have had the opportunity to live out a professional dream as the head coach at Villanova,” started Wright. “Patty and I have been blessed to work with incredible, gifted young men who allowed us to coach them and brought us unmatched joy. We cannot overstate our gratitude to the players, coaches, and administrators who have been with us on this path. It has been an honor and a privilege to work at Villanova, especially under Father Pete and Mark Jackson!

“Now though, it’s time for us to enter a new era of Villanova Basketball. After 35 years of coaching, I am proud and excited to have over the reins to Villanova’s next coach. I am excited to remain a part of Villanova and look forward to working with Father Peter, Mark and the rest of the leadership team. Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat.”

Jay Wright won’t ever have to pay for a drink in the greater Villanova area. The former Wildcats coach will be revered for his work forever, and the immense success he brought the program won’t be soon forgotten.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Preseason No. 1 In College Basketball

The 2022-22 men’s college basketball season is six-plus months away, but we might already have a unanimous preseason No. 1. North Carolina, the national title runner-ups, is bringing back the majority of its team for the 2022-23 season. UNC got more big news on Sunday, with the return of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Basketball
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Ben Simmons News

Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back when it came to Ben Simmons on Sunday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Sunday that Simmons won’t be available for Game 4, even though it looked like he was going to play. It would’ve been his first game since the 2020 playoffs after he didn’t play during the entire 2021 regular season.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova Basketball#Retirement#Ncaa Tournament#Wildcats#The New York Times#Fordham#The Ncaa Tournament#Drexel#Unlv
DELCO.Today

New York Post: Jay Wright Reveals Why He Retired

Jay Wright know it was time to retire as Villanova University’s head basketball coach when he found himself at mass texting his players during the homily, reports the Associated Press as printed in the New York Post. “I look forward not to live that way.”. Wright choked back tears...
VILLANOVA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hunter Dickinson makes NBA draft decision

Michigan basketball has been waiting patiently to find out just what kind of roster it would be putting out onto the court this next season. After making it to the Sweet 16 in 2021-22, the Wolverines have a lot of young players, and will have the unenviable task of replacing their starting point guard with DeVante’ Jones’ departure. But the biggest question this offseason is what with star center Hunter Dickinson do?
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Newsstand: Notre Dame RB coach Deland McCullough meets one of his inspirations, Rocket Ismail

Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough met one of his idols Monday: former Irish All-American wide receiver and kick returner Rocket Ismail. McCullough tweeted a photo of he and Ismail together Monday and revealed that Ismail was the reason he wore No. 25 during his college career at Miami Ohio. Ismail starred at Notre Dame from 1988-90 while McCullough was in high school in Youngstown, Ohio. McCullough played for the RedHawks from 1992-95 and left as their all-time leading rusher.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
NCAA
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had disrespectful gesture for refs at end of Game 4

Officiating has been a big story in the playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, and that was the case again in Saturday’s Game 4. The Raptors staved off elimination with a 110-102 win, forcing the series back to Philadelphia for a Game 5. 76ers center Joel Embiid clearly felt that the officials played a role in that outcome based on his actions as he was walking off the court. TV cameras caught Embiid sarcastically applauding in the direction of the referees as he headed to the locker room.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Charles Barkley Raises Concern After Nets Rule Out Ben Simmons For Game 4

Charles Barkley is starting to wonder if Ben Simmons already is falling out of favor in Brooklyn. Reports surfaced last week indicating Simmons, who hasn’t played in an NBA game since last June, was gearing up to make his Nets debut in Game 4 of Brooklyn’s first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons, however, will not play Monday night at Barclays Center, as he reportedly woke up with back soreness Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Miami Basketball Lands Top Transfer From Kansas State

The top available player in the transfer portal has announced where he’ll play college basketball next season. Former Kansas State guard Nijel Pack told ESPN that he’s heading to Miami. Pack had an excellent 2021-22 season, averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He entered...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
42K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy