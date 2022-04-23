ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Report: Jim Larranaga hires Charlotte assistant Kotie Kimble to Miami staff

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJxsO_0fI3pRJi00
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jim Larranaga has made a big addition to his Miami staff. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Hurricanes coach has added Charlotte assistant Kotie Kimble to his Miami staff as an assistant coach.

“Sources: Miami’s Jim Larranaga has hired Charlotte’s Kotie Kimble as an assistant coach,” revealed Rothstein on Saturday.

Over the last five seasons, Kimble has helped the 49ers steadily improve. According to the program’s website, the assistant coach was a huge factors in Charlotte signing the top-ranked recruiting class in Conference USA in each of the last four years.

Additionally, Kimble has wide-spread respect among the conference. In a poll of at least 20 Conference USA coaches from Stadium and Jeff Goodman, Kimble was named one of the Top Assistant Coaches in the conference.

Last season, Kimble helped the program have their best season since he joined the staff. The 49ers amassed a 17-14 record, going over .500 in their conference for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

After multiple seasons of giving his all to Charlotte, Kotie Kimble will be taking his talents to Miami. Jim Larranaga sees something in the young coach, and he’s giving him his biggest chance yet.

More on Kotie Kimble, Miami Hurricanes

Moreover, the news of Kotie Kimble to the University of Miami comes after former Hurricanes associate head coach Chris Caputo finalized a deal to become George Washington’s new head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He had spent two decades with Hurricanes’ head coach Jim Larranaga at two different schools.

Miami is fresh off their first Elite Eight run in school history and Caputo capitalized on that. In July of 2020, a group of ACC coaches named him a top five assistant in the league, according to a poll conducted by Stadium.

Continuing, the 41-year old assistant coach played a critical role in building both Miami and George Mason into perennial NCAA tournament programs. In guiding both George Mason and Miami to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, he became the first associate head coach to lead two different programs to the Elite Eight as double digit seeds. Caputo also has strong recruiting ties to the talent rich DC area.

George Washington recently fired head coach Jamion Christian after three seasons with the Colonials. Caputo will be the team’s third head basketball coach in the past six seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Preseason No. 1 In College Basketball

The 2022-22 men’s college basketball season is six-plus months away, but we might already have a unanimous preseason No. 1. North Carolina, the national title runner-ups, is bringing back the majority of its team for the 2022-23 season. UNC got more big news on Sunday, with the return of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Former Havelock High star transferring from UNC

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Kamarro Edwards announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal and leave the University of North Carolina. Edwards, a four-star running back from Havelock High School, didn’t play this season for UNC after being redshirted. He came to UNC with high praise after a junior season where he […]
HAVELOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Miami, FL
Sports
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
George Mason
Person
George Washington
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes#Conference Usa#Cbs Sports#Stadium#The University Of Miami#Espn
The Spun

Joel Embiid Makes His Opinion On James Harden Very Clear

Through the first five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against Toronto, James Harden has taken on a secondary scoring role, averaging 18.4 points on 13.4 shots per outing. It sounds like Joel Embiid wants that to change moving forward. In his press conference this morning, Embiid was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

2 Dark Horse Teams Emerging For Carmelo Anthony

Veteran small forward Carmelo Anthony will become a free agent this summer. According to a report, two teams have emerged as “dark horses” to land the former star. ‘Melo spent the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 26.0 minutes per game, averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists for the season.
NBA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
42K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy