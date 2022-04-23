LOOK: Stetson Bennett poses with U.S. Navy Blue Angels after flying over Georgia

Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications

Stetson Bennett took to the sky over his home state of Georgia on Friday afternoon, suiting up alongside U.S. Navy Blue Angels for a flight during a local festival. The Blue Angels are the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron out of Pensacola, Florida.

“Today we had the honor of flying Stetson Bennett over his home state of Georgia during the Vidalia Onion Festival! Lt. Griffin Stangel took him up in the #7 jet for the ride of a lifetime!” the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ Facebook page wrote.

“Additionally, Stetson is one of five UGA football players who formed the DGD foundation. The DGD foundation is a nonprofit that has a mission to give UGA fans the opportunity to raise money for five important causes. Stetson has chosen The Boys and Girls Club as his cause.”

The festival took place in Vidalia, Georgia, for the Vidalia Onion Festival, which kicked off Thursday. A good change of pace for a quarterback that has been the face of college football after leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship win in four decades, though Bennett didn’t know how he would react to flying in a jet during the festivities.

“I have no idea how I’m going to react to it,” Bennett told On3’s Ivan Maisel. “I don’t know if I’m going to puke. I don’t know how you would know what your body would do. I hope I don’t pass out. Oh, that would be embarrassing.”

Most recently, Bennett took the field last weekend for the Bulldogs’ annual G-Day spring game, tossing the rock for 273 yards while completing 15-of-35 passes for three touchdowns to earn Georgia’s Team Black the victory 26-23. Bennett said after the game he doesn’t feel like he played perfect, but is excited to see how himself and his team will improve throughout the offseason.