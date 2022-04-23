ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 1 Storylines and Standouts; Session 2 Adidas 3SSB

By Jamie Shaw about 6 hours
4-star Freddie Dilione was a Day 1 standout at Adidas 3SSB (photo cred- Bryce Schneider)

Spartanburg, South Carolina – The Adidas 3SSB Circuit invaded Spartanburg. Players and coaches were everywhere, and On3 was in the middle of everything. Let’s explore some standouts from the four-game set that was Day 1.

Freddie Dilione continues rapid progress

Team Loaded NC wing Freddie Dilione has been a name since middle school; however, his game continues to grow. And the talk of the 6-foot-5 guard’s continued progress brought a host of college coaches to watch him on Day 1.

Tony Bennett was joined by coaches from Michigan, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, VCU, South Carolina, and more. Dilione did not disappoint. He played primarily on the ball, showing he could be a secondary initiator at the next level. However, make no mistake about it; Dilione scores it.

He consistently finds his spots, especially out of the pick and roll. His pull-up game is effortless, as he gets into his shot easily off the bounce. He will need to clean up some things with his jumper off the catch, but he absorbs contact when attacking the rim and plays with confidence.

On3 is ahead of the curve on Dilione, whose ranking does not currently register with the On3 Consensus, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four major recruiting media services. He is ranked No. 60 in On3’s 2023 class.

Dilione finished with a Day 1 high, of the games we saw at Adidas 3SSB, with 26 points.

Kur Teng does not get rattled

One thing is for sure, whenever you watch Mass Rivals 6-foot-4 SG Kur Teng, you can expect a certain smoothness to his game. The class of 2024 wing has been playing up at 17u for a while, so he is used to the league’s athleticism, length, and physicality.

Now, he just goes out there and plays his game. The way Teng gets into his jump shot is the most impressive part of his game. He has long arms and a strong frame, and he never seems to break a sweat. From Lawrence (MA) Bradford Christian, Teng gets to his spots and plays within two dribbles.

While some may question the overall athleticism, he is athletic enough. With shooting being placed at such a premium now in basketball, Teng is one of the very best shot-makers in his class.

Dembele steals the spotlight

It was a who’s who of college coaches watching the Compton Magic vs. NY Jayhawks at Adidas 3SSB. John Calipari, Jerod Haase, Sean Miller, and the list goes on. Most were there watching the Compton Magic trio of Andrej Stojakovic, Koa Peat, and Darius Carr. However, the takeaway of the game had to be Ladji Dembele.

The 6-foot-8 forward is a big body, and you notice his 245-pound frame immediately. Once the game tips, you see his skill. Not afraid to grab and go, he confidently handles the ball in the open floor. He knocked down multiple threes in this one, and he rebounds as you expect someone with his frame to do.

Dembele has a lone Wake Forest offer – that should change soon – and Wake Forest was courtside watching.

Dellquan Warren has flair

Either you have it, or you don’t. 2024 Dellquan Warren has ‘it’ in spades. The 6-foot-1 point guard is a quick-twitch point guard who comes from a long line of athletes. The lefty has a crafty handle, excellent vision in the paint, and even playing up a level, he plays with a competitive fire that is frequently unmatched on the floor.

He currently has Rutgers and Maryland; more should start to come. He is always worth the price of admission.

