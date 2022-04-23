2 Separate Stabbings Under Investigation in Bridgeport

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO