ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

2 Separate Stabbings Under Investigation in Bridgeport

NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating two separate stabbings in Bridgeport that happened early Saturday morning. Officers said the first stabbing happened on Bryant Street around 12:19 a.m. According...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigation Underway in Waterbury

An active police investigation is underway in Waterbury on Tuesday. Police said the investigation is on Willow Street and Roseland Avenue. Authorities have not released details about what they are investigating. This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate After Vehicle Strikes 3 Cars, Tree in Hartford

Police said they're investigating after a car struck three parked vehicles and then a tree in Hartford on Saturday. The crash happened on Park Street. The woman driving the car was pinned inside her car and was ultimately extricated by fire officials. Emergency personnel assisted the woman at the scene...
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Bridgeport gang member sentenced to over 17 years in prison

A Bridgeport gang member was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison. Undrea Kirkland is a member of the "Green Home Boyz." Police say he's been involved in multiple shootings and tried to kill rival gang members. Authorities are investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs and have arrested several members involved...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wound#Police#Medical Center
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
People

3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in North Leonard Street Shooting in Waterbury

Police said two people were injured during a shooting on North Leonard Street in Waterbury Friday night. Officials responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Responding officers found two men that had gunshot wounds. The men, aged 19 and 35, were taken to a nearby hospital...
WTNH

Car strikes tree, three parked cars in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car in Hartford struck a tree and three other cars on Park Street Saturday morning, according to fire officials. The Hartford Fire Department responded to the scene around 10:16 a.m. at 1965 Park St. A female driver had struck a tree and three parked cars. Officials said the driver was […]
HARTFORD, CT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy