Mercedes continued their Formula One struggles at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix over the weekend, leaving team boss Toto Wolff admitting there’s a possibility that the new car built for the 2022 season “simply doesn’t work”.New regulations for this campaign saw each F1 team design and refine new vehicles, but while some - like Ferrari’s F1-75 - have enabled the team to take enormous leaps in competitiveness, Mercedes have fallen short.Their W13 model has been beset by porpoising issues, even before reaching top speeds and on both straights and corners, with the unconventional ‘zero-pods’ design behind most of their troubles...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO