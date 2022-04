One of the things that has made the ramp-up to the 2022 draft both exciting and maddening for Cowboys fans has been the depth of talent in this year’s college class. Unlike some years when the Cowboys’ realistic first-round target might have come down to just two or three obvious players, this year features a plethora of prospects who one could argue are a good fit for the team with the 24th overall pick.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO