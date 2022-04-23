ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly on LSU quarterback Myles Brennan: 'He's just a smart player'

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnwew_0fI3okfu00
Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan is set to enter his sixth season in the LSU program, and he’s doing so while competing for a starting job. Brennan, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this past offseason, later returned to Baton Rouge and is now competing with Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and talented young quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job at LSU.

With spring ball wrapping up, LSU head coach Brian Kelly had a lot of great things to say about Brennan. Ultimately, Kelly views Brennan as a smart quarterback who is going to put his team in a position to succeed.

“Well I would start with physically, he’s improved his body, his conditioning level, all of those things had to start with his ability to just compete,” Kelly said. “He did a tremendous job in January, February, March leading into spring ball. Physically changing bis body type, taking care of himself, getting stronger, which put him in a position to use a lot of his experience against, by and large other than maybe Jayden, an inexperienced group.

“He knows what he does well and he knows his limitations. So I think he’s a smart, experienced quarterback that plays to his strengths. He throws the ball extremely well down the field, pushes the ball vertically, is always going to get us in the right play, protects himself and protects the ball. He’s just a smart player.”

Brennan is looking to become LSU’s starting quarterback a year after suffering a season-ending injury

Last offseason, Brennan and Max Johnson were engaged in a battle for LSU’s starting quarterback job. But right before the season got underway, Brennan suffered a compound fracture in his non-throwing arm, and he was forced to miss the entire season. Now, Brennan is again fighting to earn the starting job at LSU.

Brennan has played in 18 games during his five-year collegiate career dating back to 2017. He has attempted 201 passes in his career, throwing for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns. He saw the most action of his career in 2020, completing 79 of his 131 pass attempts for 1,112 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Daniels brings experience to LSU’s quarterback room, as he was a three-year starter at Arizona State. He has thrown for over 6,000 yards, rushed for nearly 1,300, and has accounted for 45 total touchdowns. Nussmeier preserved his redshirt last season, completed 29 of his 57 passes in four games for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Spring Game Attendance Rankings

Some college football programs had pretty massive crowds on hand for their annual spring games this year. Spring football season is wrapping up, with programs across the country finishing practice and holding their annual spring games. A couple of major college football programs did the spring game bigger than the...
SPRING, TX
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Jayden Daniels
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Caleb Williams Makes His USC Debut: Fans React

Safe to say: Caleb Williams didn’t disappoint in his USC debut Saturday. In his first on-field introduction to Trojans fans at USC’s spring game, the Oklahoma transfer finished the day 10-12 for 98 yards and two touchdowns; tossing some beautiful throws in the process. Williams performance was the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Tigers#American Football#College Football#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Arizona State#Bis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
KLFY News 10

Esmery Martinez signs with LSU Women’s Basketball

BATON ROUGE – Esmery Martinez, a 6-2 guard/forward combo from the Dominican Republic who was previously a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, has signed with Coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women’s Basketball program as a transfer from West Virginia. “Having played against West Virginia in the Big 12, I am very familiar with Esmery’s game,” Coach […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
42K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy