Brian Kelly on LSU quarterback Myles Brennan: 'He's just a smart player'

LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan is set to enter his sixth season in the LSU program, and he’s doing so while competing for a starting job. Brennan, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this past offseason, later returned to Baton Rouge and is now competing with Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and talented young quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job at LSU.

With spring ball wrapping up, LSU head coach Brian Kelly had a lot of great things to say about Brennan. Ultimately, Kelly views Brennan as a smart quarterback who is going to put his team in a position to succeed.

“Well I would start with physically, he’s improved his body, his conditioning level, all of those things had to start with his ability to just compete,” Kelly said. “He did a tremendous job in January, February, March leading into spring ball. Physically changing bis body type, taking care of himself, getting stronger, which put him in a position to use a lot of his experience against, by and large other than maybe Jayden, an inexperienced group.

“He knows what he does well and he knows his limitations. So I think he’s a smart, experienced quarterback that plays to his strengths. He throws the ball extremely well down the field, pushes the ball vertically, is always going to get us in the right play, protects himself and protects the ball. He’s just a smart player.”

Brennan is looking to become LSU’s starting quarterback a year after suffering a season-ending injury

Last offseason, Brennan and Max Johnson were engaged in a battle for LSU’s starting quarterback job. But right before the season got underway, Brennan suffered a compound fracture in his non-throwing arm, and he was forced to miss the entire season. Now, Brennan is again fighting to earn the starting job at LSU.

Brennan has played in 18 games during his five-year collegiate career dating back to 2017. He has attempted 201 passes in his career, throwing for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns. He saw the most action of his career in 2020, completing 79 of his 131 pass attempts for 1,112 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Daniels brings experience to LSU’s quarterback room, as he was a three-year starter at Arizona State. He has thrown for over 6,000 yards, rushed for nearly 1,300, and has accounted for 45 total touchdowns. Nussmeier preserved his redshirt last season, completed 29 of his 57 passes in four games for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.