Baltimore, MD

A Kadarius Toney trade is worth the risk for the Ravens

By Justin Fried
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens may not have a desperate need at the wide receiver position, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t explore golden opportunities that come their way. One such opportunity exists with former New York Giants first-round pick, Kadarius Toney. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily...

The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Here’s what Darren Waller said about Raiders future this week

As the Green Bay Packers share interest in trading for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, Waller spoke with FanSided about his feelings on the team. It’s difficult to know exactly what an NFL player is thinking when trade rumors spring up, but based on what Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller told FanSided last week, it doesn’t seem like he will be heading to Green Bay anytime soon.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Provides Injury Updates on Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas

Rivera gives injury updates on Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two of Washington’s biggest potential offensive threats had their 2021 campaigns shortened by injuries. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas collectively appeared in just 11 games for the Burgundy & Gold last season, so anticipation for their return to the field has been ramping up over the offseason.
NFL
FanSided

Tyreek Hill savages NFL teams about hypocrisy of ‘voluntary’ workouts

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill took to Twitter to voice how displeased he is with the pressure on players to show up for voluntary workouts. Tyreek Hill has never been one to shy away from speaking his voice on social media and that’s not going to change now that he’s on the Miami Dolphins. Now, Hill has made it quite clear he’s not a fan of ‘voluntary’ workouts for players in the league.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: A key pivot point for the Commanders

Ron Rivera was hired by the Washington Commanders just 15 (almost 16) months ago, becoming the 30th coach in the franchise’s history. He was meant to be a stabilizer of a once-proud franchise crumbling beneath its feet. For the most part, he has been that. He took over a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills exercise fifth-year option on DT Ed Oliver

The 24-year-old former Houston Cougar has been a model of durability and consistency through his first three NFL seasons. Oliver's snap count on defense has increased each year from 556 (54%) to 578 (54%) to 623 (58%) and he hasn't missed a game yet since debuting in 2019. Oliver's tackles...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Pitcher John Means Announces He Needs Surgery On His Throwing Arm

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Orioles star pitcher John Means announces on social media he needs Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm. Means posted this message to fans Saturday afternoon: pic.twitter.com/oibcL654qQ — John Means (@JMeans25) April 23, 2022 Tommy John surgery, also known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow. A UCL reconstruction surgery involves harvesting a tendon from your body, or from a donor, and attaching it to act as a new UCL. The recovery time from this surgery typically takes about a year. This will most likely keep John Means sidelined for the rest of the season. Means was the opening day starter for the Orioles and only pitched in eight innings this year. He turns 29 tomorrow. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Cardinals collapse against Mets has a lone bright spot

The St. Louis Cardinals had the Mets down to their last out, only to lose thanks to a series of miscues, including a Nolan Arenado error. But there was a bright spot. Arenado’s error was unlike him. As a platinum glove winner at third base, he’s one of the best at fielding his position in baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

