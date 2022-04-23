A Kadarius Toney trade is worth the risk for the Ravens

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Orioles star pitcher John Means announces on social media he needs Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm. Means posted this message to fans Saturday afternoon: pic.twitter.com/oibcL654qQ — John Means (@JMeans25) April 23, 2022 Tommy John surgery, also known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow. A UCL reconstruction surgery involves harvesting a tendon from your body, or from a donor, and attaching it to act as a new UCL. The recovery time from this surgery typically takes about a year. This will most likely keep John Means sidelined for the rest of the season. Means was the opening day starter for the Orioles and only pitched in eight innings this year. He turns 29 tomorrow. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

