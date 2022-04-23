ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Woman dies after she’s ejected from rolling car in Gaithersburg

By Matthew Delaney
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman died Friday after police said she lost control of her car and was ultimately thrown from it when it rolled into a field in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Montgomery County police said...

wtop.com

People

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Two 20-Year-Old Women Killed In Prince George's Car Crash: Police

Two young women died in a fatal car crash in Prince George's County last week, authorities said. The driver of the vehicle was Giselle Hernandez, 20, of Capitol Heights and the passenger was Joy Nija Naomi Brown, 20, also of Capitol Heights. Police responded to the two-car crash in the...
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Crash After Tractor-Trailer Runs Red Light In Abingdon

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Abingdon after the driver of a tractor-trailer ran a red light and turned into an intersection, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 2:45 p.m. to MD 24 Southbound at MD 7 for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. A man driving a Chrysler struck was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man was identified as Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood. Investigators believe the 66-year-old Pennsylvania man driving the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Emmorton Road and failed to stop at a steady red turn signal to turn west onto Philadelphia Road. The driver then struck two vehicles that were traveling south on Emmorton road, police said. A Jeep was struck on the right fender after it swerved, but the Chrysler driven by Smith was struck on the left side and traveled off the road. No charges have been filed at this time.  Once the Maryland State Police Crash Team completes its investigation into the crash, they will submit their findings to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide on any potential charges. (Photo via Joppa-Magnolia VFC)  
ABINGDON, MD
WSLS

Virginia State Police identify elderly couple killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have identified the elderly couple killed in a crash along Route 220 in Franklin County Thursday. Police said the crash happened on Fork Mountain Road at about 5:29 p.m. Wallace Lester Gusler, 90, was driving in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and was...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD

