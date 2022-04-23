ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Blue Jays' Bradley Zimmer: First hit as Jay leaves yard

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Zimmer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Astros. He went back-to-back with...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Sent back to minors

The White Sox optioned Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Even with Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) recently landing on the 10-day injured list with a long-term injury and with Luis Robert (groin) considered day-to-day, Haseley still likely found himself behind AJ Pollock, Andrew Vaughn, Adam Engel, Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia for work in the outfield. Haseley didn't help his case for sticking around in Chicago by going 2-for-10 at the dish following his promotion from Triple-A on April 19. The White Sox reinstated reliever Matt Foster (personal) from the family medical leave list in a corresponding move.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Placed on injured list

Rosario was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina. Rosario's vision issues may explain his poor start to the season, as he's hit just .068/.163/.091 through 15 games. He's expected to undergo surgery to correct the issue, a procedure which will keep him out for 8-to-12 weeks. Guillermo Heredia, Orlando Arcia, Travis Demeritte and Alex Dickerson could all see more time in the outfield corners in his absence.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Away on paternity leave

Hicks was placed on the paternity list Tuesday. Players may spend between one and three days on the paternity list. That means Hicks should return sometime between Wednesday and Friday. Aaron Judge has slid to center field each time Hicks needed a rest so far this season, opening up right field for Giancarlo Stanton, an arrangement which the Yankees will likely use until Hicks returns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
The Spun

Joel Embiid Makes His Opinion On James Harden Very Clear

Through the first five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against Toronto, James Harden has taken on a secondary scoring role, averaging 18.4 points on 13.4 shots per outing. It sounds like Joel Embiid wants that to change moving forward. In his press conference this morning, Embiid was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Activated from IL

Chafin was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The lefty reliever signed with the Tigers this offseason, but he suffered a groin injury during spring training, which has delayed his 2022 debut. Chafin is now ready to go and will look to build off of his career year from 2021, where he produced a 1.83 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 68.2 innings with the Cubs and Athletics. He'll likely operate as a set-up man to Gregory Soto, pitching in high-leverage situations this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Cleared to play versus Bolts

Werenski (upper body) will be in action against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Werenski missed the previous three games due to his upper-body injury but will rejoin the lineup for the first time since April 17 against Anaheim. In addition to rejoining the top pairing, Werenski figures to be back on the No. 1 power-play unit where he has generated 13 of his 47 points this year. As such, Werenski figures to once again be a top-end fantasy target for the club's last three games.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Recalled from Triple-A

Andujar was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. With Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Andujar was the recipient of the open roster spot. The 27-year-old has had a strong start to his season in Triple-A, posting a .347/.396/.551 slash with three homers and six RBI in 49 at-bats. He'll look to impress while in the big leagues the next few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Ready to rock

Verhaeghe (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston. Verhaeghe is expected to return to a top-line role and a spot on the second power-play unit Tuesday. The 26-year-old forward has racked up 22 goals and 53 points through 26 games this campaign.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Backs into win No. 4

Cimber (4-0) picked up the win but blew the save in Monday's victory over the Red Sox, giving up one hit without allowing a run in the eighth inning. While the sidearmer's own line in the box score was clean, he did allow two inherited runners to score, costing Jose Berrios the win as Cimber left the mound with the score tied 2-2. Bo Bichette's grand slam in the bottom of the frame then gave the right-hander another vultured win. Cimber's importance to the Blue Jays' bullpen is highlighted by the fact that he's recorded a win (four), save (one) or hold (three) in all eight of his appearances so far in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds backtrack after disciplining frustrated fans for 'sell the team' signs, wearing paper bags on their heads

Cincinnati Reds supporters are not exactly the happiest fans in Major League Baseball right now. They are so unhappy that many have made their feelings on the team known at the Great American Ball Park early in the 2022 season. Earlier in April, fans encouraged owner Bob Castellini to sell the team with signs at the stadium. Some fans even put bags over their head in disgrace.
CINCINNATI, OH

