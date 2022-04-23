ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Launches second homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rendon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles. He...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Odubel Herrera sitting Sunday for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Odubel Herrera in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Herrera will catch a breather as the Phillies work him back up to full speed from his oblique injury. Matt Vierling will start in his spot in centerfield and bat ninth. Our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
California Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Anthony Rendon
numberfire.com

Joey Bart catching for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Joey Bart as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Bart will bat ninth and play catcher Sunday while Curt Casali takes the afternoon off. Our models project Bart, who has a $3,000 salary on FanDuel, to score 9.4 fantasy points against...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Sent back to minors

The White Sox optioned Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Even with Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) recently landing on the 10-day injured list with a long-term injury and with Luis Robert (groin) considered day-to-day, Haseley still likely found himself behind AJ Pollock, Andrew Vaughn, Adam Engel, Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia for work in the outfield. Haseley didn't help his case for sticking around in Chicago by going 2-for-10 at the dish following his promotion from Triple-A on April 19. The White Sox reinstated reliever Matt Foster (personal) from the family medical leave list in a corresponding move.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Baseball#Sports#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is sitting SUnday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux is being replaced at second base by Hanser Alberto versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 45 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .250 batting average with a .794 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Slugs second homer

Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Phillies. The 30-year-old right fielder took Cristopher Sanchez deep in the sixth inning for the Brewers' final run of the day. Renfroe's bat has woken up -- both his homers on the season have come in the last four games, and over the last 10 contests he's slashing .333/.359/.611.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy