Angels' Anthony Rendon: Launches second homer

The White Sox optioned Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Even with Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) recently landing on the 10-day injured list with a long-term injury and with Luis Robert (groin) considered day-to-day, Haseley still likely found himself behind AJ Pollock, Andrew Vaughn, Adam Engel, Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia for work in the outfield. Haseley didn't help his case for sticking around in Chicago by going 2-for-10 at the dish following his promotion from Triple-A on April 19. The White Sox reinstated reliever Matt Foster (personal) from the family medical leave list in a corresponding move.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO