ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joshua Hedley Is Resurrecting Nineties Country. But He Really Just Wants to Soundtrack Your Party Boat

By Jonathan Bernstein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bveDv_0fI3nTaE00

Click here to read the full article.

When it came time for Joshua Hedley to begin work on his second album, the polished Nineties country homage Neon Blue , the neo-traditionalist had only one guiding principle: make a record to be played on a pontoon boat.

“After these last couple years we’ve had, I felt like I didn’t want to hang my sad-sack, typical brand on people,” Hedley says. ‘I wanted to make a record that people could party to.”

Part of this was an artist’s desire to avoid self-repetition. Hedley’s 2018 debut, Mr. Jukebox , was a melancholy, studied interpretation on Sixties countrypolitan that leaned heavy on ballads. This time, the walking country-music encyclopedia wanted to tackle an entirely different subset of the umbrella genre. “Let’s have fun — that became an edict for us,” says Skylar Wilson, who co-produced Neon Blue with Jordan Lehning. “We just didn’t want to make a bummer album.”

For the change of pace, Hedley turned toward the hard-charging, fiddle-heavy sounds of Nineties country singers like Alan Jackson and Joe Diffie , whose death from Covid in 2020 Hedley cites as the primary inspiration for Neon Blue. The album, out on New West Records, is a curious and considered celebration of country music from the late Eighties to mid Nineties. The stuttering stomp of “Broke Again” evokes Jackson’s “Chattahoochee” and the fiddle intro to “The Last Thing in the World” calls to mind Rodney Crowell’s “I Couldn’t Leave You If I Tried,” while “Bury Me With My Boots On” is all Brooks & Dunn bravado.

Neon Blue marks the latest moment for the ongoing critical and commercial resurgence of the Nineties Nashville sound. In the last few years, singers like Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, and Carly Pearce have tapped into the tones of such icons as Randy Travis, Dwight Yoakam, and Lee Ann Womack, streaming corporations have invested in the era’s nostalgia, and left-of-center singer-songwriters like Sam Outlaw, American Aquarium, and Izaak Opatz have all paid homage to the decade’s commercial hitmakers on their own records. The Grand Ole Opry just announced its own “Opry Loves the ’90s” programming for 2022, but the trend has been brewing for some time. Back in 2018, Walker Hayes turned the era’s most classic hits into a cheeky homage called “90’s Country” (“You make me feel like Nineties country,” goes the chorus).

And most noticeably? Fiddle is back. It’s all over Neon Blue . Jenee Fleenor, the three-time CMA Musician of the Year, was recruited to play on Hedley’s latest . “I remember getting hired to play on sessions [ten years ago] where people would say, ‘We want fiddle to be on this, but we just want long notes and nothing to stick out on the track,” she says. “T hese days are much different, and a lot of the tracks I play on now are very fiddle-forward… I think we’re in a place now where people are longing to hear those traditional sounds again.”

Hedley’s own relationship with the time period has been long-evolving. Growing up in Florida, he was already playing fiddle by the time he entered grade school in the early Nineties and began performing with older musicians, many of whom disdained the commercial country of the Nineties.

Taking a cue from his elders, Hedley himself treated country radio hits at the time with skepticism, yet he connected with a certain subset of the era’s Nashville stars. “I was a Joe Diffie guy, but I wasn’t a Kenny Chesney guy,” as he puts it. As he got older, he began to learn about the radical production of artists like Shania Twain, and in recent years he’s come to appreciate the full scope of the era’s musicianship and songcraft.

Neon Blue is merely the latest broadening in the singer’s studious mastery of the all-encompassing genre. (Don’t call Hedley anything but a country singer, as he warns in the album track “Country & Western.”)

“As long as it’s country music,” says Wilson, “Josh can come in and just do it.” When Fleenor noticed that Hedley had a Bob Wills tattoo on the back of his hand, her jaw dropped. “[Josh] said, ‘I know Bob Wills’ music like the back of my hand!” she says.

Long before Hedley settled on the group of songs that would become Neon Blue , he and Wilson were sifting through the catalogs of Nashville legends like Harlan Howard looking for rarely heard gems, with the idea to make an album even more historically minded than Mr. Jukebox . They scrapped that when New West approached Hedley with the offer of a deal.

“When New West asked me to make a record, obviously my first thought was, ‘Holy shit, yes,’” Hedley says. “And then, immediately, my second thought was, ‘Shit, I don’t have any fucking songs or ideas.’”

For inspiration, Hedley turned to songwriter Carson Chamberlain, who co-wrote tunes by Alan Jackson and John Michael Montgomery. He, in turn, connected Hedley with a group of younger songwriters named Wyatt McCubbin and Zach Top. Various combinations of those four writers banged out the eleven Neon Blue originals, with no song taking more than 30 minutes to write.

By the time Hedley arrived at the studio with a set of acoustic worktapes, the musicians assembled all understood the assignment without even having to name it.

“We never even had to say ‘Nineties,’” Wilson says. “We didn’t really have to push hard to be quote unquote ‘Nineties.’ The material was already there.”

Hedley sees the Nineties revival as a combination of nostalgia, a generational changing of the guard, the simple passing of enough time to make 1995 feel like a fully bygone era, and a commentary on what he views as the sad state of contemporary country music. He thinks the trend is only going to rise from here, and hopes that Neon Blue plays some part in that ongoing resurgence.

Still, he maintains that one wish: “I hope people play it really loud on their boats this summer.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Mike Campbell Reunites With Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch For First Tour in 30 Years

Click here to read the full article. When Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs take the stage Saturday evening at the Fox Theater in Boulder, Colorado, they’ll be joined by original Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch. He’s going to stay on the road with them through late June, marking the first time they’ve toured together since the Into The Great Wide Open run in 1992. “[He is] an old friend who I love dearly,” Campbell wrote on Instagram. “We’ve had the best time reconnecting and we can’t wait to get out there and play music together again.” ...
BOULDER, CO
Rolling Stone

That Time Kacey Musgraves Wowed Nashville — But Still Didn’t Get Played on the Radio

Click here to read the full article. In the new book Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be, author Marissa R. Moss explores the gender bias prevalent in modern-day country music and how artists like Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, and others worked to overcome it. Moss, a Rolling Stone contributor, talked to more than 70 sources — from artists to insiders — for Her Country (out May 10 via Henry Holt and Company) and came away with a compelling tale of what it means to persevere when the deck...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Miranda Lambert Goes Her Own Way (As Always) on ‘Palomino’

Miranda Lambert’s 2021 collaborative album The Marfa Tapes, with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, was a stripped-down set that helped resituate the Texas-born Lambert in the tradition of Lone Star singer-songwriters like Guy Clark and Robert Earl Keen. It also further cemented the country star’s reputation for stylistic risks — following 2019’s more conventionally fantastic Wildcard, and released in the same year she dropped a tropical house remix of “Tequila Does.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Here’s Every Surprise Artist Who Appeared at Coachella 2022 Weekend Two

Click here to read the full article. Coachella’s second weekend kicked off Friday at the Empire Polo Club — and luckily, fans experiencing serious FOMO over missing Weekend One’s surprise guests were treated to a few unannounced appearances of their own. Baby Keem pulled out all the stops for his evening performance in the festival’s Sahara Tent when he brought oout Kendrick Lamar during his set. Videos posted on Twitter show Lamar emerging onstage surrounded by large projections of fire as the crowd, slowly realizing who was on stage, starts to collectively freak out. KEEM just KILLED COACHELLA…. And brought out Kendrick...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Rolling Stone

Marcus King Demands More Cowbell and Gets It in Explosive New Song ‘Hard Working Man’

Click here to read the full article. Marcus King says he was haunted by the Seventies rock band Free when he was writing his new song “Hard Working Man.” King ain’t lying. The high-octane track explodes with an FM radio chorus, a chunky guitar riff, and enough cowbell to satisfy Christopher Walken. Recorded earlier this year with producer Dan Auerbach for King’s upcoming album Young Blood, “Hard Working Man” sounds as if it arrived in the year 2022 by way of a bitchin’, time-traveling 1970 Camaro. “I was hearing a lot of Free tracks. Paul Kossoff and Paul Rodgers were really...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

After Losing Trump’s Endorsement, Ohio Republican Calls in Mike Flynn to Dial Up the MAGA Insanity

Click here to read the full article. The old man in the paratrooper beret is up at the front of the church with Ohio Senate Candidate Josh Mandel and he is yelling. “I fought the Communists!” he yells. The back of his jacket says USAF Pararescue. “In Laos, in Cambodia…” Things get a bit indistinct here but it comes back around. “That’s what the cabal was doing! They were trying to take the lives of … of little babies!” Josh Mandel is clapping as the man embraces General Mike Flynn and just absolutely hollers the last line, voice cracking with...
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Rambles About Toilets Not Flushing During Ohio Rally … Oh, and Also: Hijacking America’s Election Systems

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump has been holding rallies rallies to prop up his preferred 2022 congressional candidates for a while now. There isn’t much that differentiates one from another. He stirs up fear about immigrants. He rants about the 2020 election, claiming falsely that it was stolen. He bashes President Biden as incompetent. He teases that he’s going to run again in 2024. He throws a few brief nods to the local Republican or Republicans he’s supporting. On Saturday night in Delaware, Ohio, it was J.D. Vance, whom he recently endorsed for Senate. “He said...
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Yes Sir’: Sean Hannity Took Direct Orders From Mark Meadows on Election Coverage

Click here to read the full article. We all knew Sean Hannity was doing the bidding of the Trump administration. We found out Monday he was doing it literally. CNN on Monday published a slew of text messages between Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and prominent Republican lawmakers and conservative figures — including Hannity. The Jan. 6 committee has already released several texts exchanged between Meadows and Hannity, but the ones released Monday are particularly striking, demonstrating just how firmly the White House had Hannity secured under its thumb. “Hey. NC gonna be ok?” Hannity wrote Meadows last Nov. 3, asking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Joshua Hedley
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Rodney Crowell
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Joe Diffie
Person
Sam Outlaw
Person
Bob Wills
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Person
Shania Twain
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Texted Mark Meadows About How Trumpers Had ‘No Other Choice’ But to Attack Capitol

Click here to read the full article. Mark Meadows texted with Trump’s family, Jan. 6 rally organizers, right-wing media personalities, and over 40 Republican members of Congress between Election Day and President Biden’s inauguration just over two months later, CNN reported on Monday. The messages, which have been obtained by the Jan. 6 committee, make clear that the former chief of staff was the Trump administration’s point person for the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and that the effort extended throughout the Republican Party. One of the dozens of GOP lawmakers communicating with Meadows during the time...
POTUS
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Findings Are So Explosive They Will ‘Blow the Roof Off the House,’ Rep. Jamie Raskin Says

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee’s upcoming public hearings will “tell a story that will blow the roof off the House,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) predicted Thursday at a Georgetown University event, according to NBC News. Raskin, who serves on the committee, said hearings are expected in June, with a comprehensive report about the committee’s findings to be released by late summer or early fall. The timing and content of the report could aid Democrats in the run-up to the midterm elections. “No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Country Songs#Neon Blue#New West Records
Rolling Stone

‘Really Scary and Sad’: How School Counselors Got Caught in the GOP’s Culture-War Dragnet

Click here to read the full article. To hear Angela Mann tell it, a paralysis has set in among Florida school counselors and psychologists since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill last month. They wonder if sponsoring their schools’ Gay Straight Alliance means they’ll have to break their students’ confidences. They’re confused about whether they can assess suicide risk if a student comes to them in crisis, or if doing so runs afoul of new requirements to ask parental permission first. They’re afraid they’ll be harassed by activists who accuse them of “government indoctrination.” In some...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Elizabeth Warren Torches Kevin McCarthy as ‘a Liar and a Traitor’

Click here to read the full article. Sen. Elizabeth Warren pulled no punches when discussing the recent revelation that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told fellow Republicans he would tell Trump to resign following the insurrection on Jan. 6. “Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor,” Warren told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. Recent reporting by New York Times journalists revealed audio of a phone call where McCarthy privately told Republican leadership he intended to ask Trump to resign. Speaking about what he would say to Trump, McCarthy told his fellow Republicans he would tell him: “I think this will pass,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Bad Bunny Announces the Name of His Upcoming Album in the Most Elaborate Way Possible

Click here to read the full article. Thursday night, a mysterious ad popped up on a Puerto Rican classifieds website, listing a Bugatti Chiron being sold by a Benito A. Martinez Ocasio (better known as Bad Bunny). Fans quickly discovered that when they called the number listed on the site, they heard a snippet of a song and received a text moments later that said his new album is called Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You). The text specifies that the album doesn’t have a release date yet. It’s from Bad Bunny himself and reads: “Hello! 🙂 Thank you...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger’s Picks for Rock Music’s Saviors Will Surprise You

Click here to read the full article. Mick Jagger has credited an unlikely pair of pop-punk singers with keeping the spirit of rock music alive. In a new interview with Swedish radio station P4, the Rolling Stones singer — one of the greatest frontmen in music history — bemoaned the lack of rockers in recent years. However, two artists have caught his attention: Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud. “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,” Jagger said (via The Independent). “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

The ‘People’s Convoy’ Has a New Enemy: Kids with Eggs

Click here to read the full article. The “People’s Convoy” (yes, that is still a thing) has reached the West Coast, where they have been greeted with a less than friendly reception: Bay Area youth tossing raw eggs at the passing vehicles. The incident occurred when the caravan was driving away from the home of Democratic Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, where they were protesting her support of an abortion-related bill. According to The San Francisco Examiner, the convoy departed Wicks’ residence after police arrived. While driving away from the house through her residential neighborhood, the convoy passed a Safeway grocery store where...
KIDS
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting in Emotional ‘CBS Mornings’ Interview

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion opens up about the alleged Tory Lanez shooting incident for the first time in an emotional interview with CBS Mornings that will air Monday, April 25. Ahead of the full interview, the show shared an excerpt Sunday where the rapper talks with Gayle King about the moments that led to the shooting, and when Lanez allegedly opened fire. “It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” Megan said. “We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett on Finally Going Solo: ‘I Was Shocked That I Got the Band’s Blessing’

Click here to read the full article. Thirty-nine years ago this month, on April Fool’s Day, Kirk Hammett got a call he hoped was no prank: an offer to join Metallica. The guitarist, then age 20, was still playing in Exodus, the thrash-metal band he’d co-founded as a teenager, but he’d fallen in love with Metallica since they first played the Bay Area, where he grew up. So when he realized the opportunity was no joke, he flew to New York, where the band was prepping its debut album, and within two weeks, he was shredding solos onstage alongside James...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy