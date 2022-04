BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has learned felony charges were dismissed against a Green Bay defense attorney who was accused of felony theft. Heather Richmond-Middleton was charged with three counts of moveable property in Brown County. The investigation against her started when a man claimed Richmond took possession of his cars while he was in jail and without his permission.

