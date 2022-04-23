ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Lower Huntington Road and West Tillman Road in Fort Wayne

By Kelsey Mannix
wfft.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning motorcycle crash. Around 3:20 a.m. on...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Fort Wayne, IN
Accidents
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man, 41, injured in crash in Cass County

An Elkhart man was hurt in a two-car crash in Cass County. The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Old 205 in Mason Township. Medics responded to the scene and found that an 81-year-old man from Buchanan failed to yield...
ELKHART, IN
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
truecrimedaily

Missing Indiana mom found dead in car with baby still alive next to her

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her car with her infant son still alive next to her about a week after they were reported missing. Alexis Morales and her 5-month-old son Messiah were last seen April 12 at around 6 p.m. as they left Kelly Park in South Bend, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly told friends she was going back to her home in New Paris, Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office started looking into their disappearance April 13.
SOUTH BEND, IN
SCDNReports

Woman Found Dead in Franklin Furnace

EMS and Deputies responded to a Franklin Furnace address after a caller reported discovering a dead woman in the bathroom. The call came in at about 9:35 pm. Dispatch said they could hear multiple people in the background screaming and talking. That made it difficult to get information from the caller about the incident.
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Middle Of The Road#Traffic Accident#Fort Wayne Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing woman last seen in Sheboygan found dead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert that was issued Saturday, April 23 for missing 86-year-old Dorothy Friede has been canceled. Dorothy was found deceased. Friede is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with green eyes and short, curly brown hair. She was last wearing a white jacket, multi-color gray pants and black sandals.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
SCDNReports

Florida Double Homicide Suspect Found Dead

Florida Double Homicide Suspect Found DeadFlorida Mugshot. According to Florida investigators, just before 3 p.m., on Monday, April 18, Anglin was spotted near the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The preliminary investigation revealed BSO VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) units were conducting surveillance in the area when a subject matching Anglin's description was observed walking northbound on East Sunrise Boulevard before entering the Circle K located at 901 W. Sunrise Blvd.
FLORIDA STATE
WLWT 5

Two injured in Union Township motorcycle crash, dispatchers say

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on I-275 in Clermont County on Saturday afternoon, dispatchers confirm. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. The northbound lanes of I-275 just beyond SR-32 were briefly shut down. Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers said two...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Medical helicopter called to motorcycle crash in Enon

ENON — A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Enon Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the 5000 block of West Jackson Road around 2:30 p.m. Clark County dispatch confirmed that a medical helicopter...
ENON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy