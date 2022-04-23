ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresson, PA

Betch Sets Single-Season Record as Seahawks Women’s Lacrosse Cruises by Mount Aloysius

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
 3 days ago
CRESSON, Pa. – First-year midfielder Hailey Betch (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) set the single-season record for draw controls in helping the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team blow by Mount Aloysius College Friday night. With their seventh 20-goal game of the season, the Seahawks (9-4, 5-0 UEC) earned a 26-1 United East Conference road win over Mount Aloysius (3-8, 1-2 UEC).

Betch entered tonight’s action needing six draw controls to break the single-season record of 85 set by Hall of Famer Kathy Holmes ’02 in 2000. Betch racked up 13 draw controls this evening to take her season total to 93.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wR5Ar_0fI3mNdj00

Additionally, senior attacker Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) used a nine-point performance to tally her 100th point of the season.

How It Happened

  • St. Mary’s College rolled to a 17-0 start through the first 27 minutes of the game.
  • The Mounties avoided the shutout when Katie Figinski found the back of the net with 1:12 left before halftime.
  • Betch notched a hat trick during the second half of play while Gussio dished out four helpers as the Seahawks closed out the win with a 9-0 run.
Hailey Betch vs. Morrisville (4.9.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

  • St. Mary’s has outscored their United East opponents, 116-5, including a pair of shutouts, following tonight’s 26-1 victory.
  • The Seahawks outshot Mount Aloysius, 49-7, and won 25 of 29 draw controls while edging the Mounties, 18-14, in ground balls.

Player Highlights

  • Gussio’s second straight nine-point performance came off three goals and career-high six helpers. She also led the team with four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
  • Betch , sophomore midfielder MC Mortimer (Baltimore, Md./Friends), and first-year midfielder Colin Horton (University Park, Md./Elizabeth Seton) all finished the game with five points. Betch and Horton each had a game-best four goals and one assist while Mortimer added two goals and three assists.
  • Sophomore Maddie Clemmer (Middletown, Md./Middletown) made four saves in her eighth win between the pipes.
  • Zoe Swank came up with 12 stops in the Mounties’ fourth straight loss.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Apr. 23 at La Roche (1-10, 0-3 UEC) – Pittsburgh, Pa. – 12:00 p.m.

