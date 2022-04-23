Betch Sets Single-Season Record as Seahawks Women’s Lacrosse Cruises by Mount Aloysius

CRESSON, Pa. – First-year midfielder Hailey Betch (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) set the single-season record for draw controls in helping the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team blow by Mount Aloysius College Friday night. With their seventh 20-goal game of the season, the Seahawks (9-4, 5-0 UEC) earned a 26-1 United East Conference road win over Mount Aloysius (3-8, 1-2 UEC).

Betch entered tonight’s action needing six draw controls to break the single-season record of 85 set by Hall of Famer Kathy Holmes ’02 in 2000. Betch racked up 13 draw controls this evening to take her season total to 93.

Additionally, senior attacker Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) used a nine-point performance to tally her 100th point of the season.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College rolled to a 17-0 start through the first 27 minutes of the game.

The Mounties avoided the shutout when Katie Figinski found the back of the net with 1:12 left before halftime.

Betch notched a hat trick during the second half of play while Gussio dished out four helpers as the Seahawks closed out the win with a 9-0 run.

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s has outscored their United East opponents, 116-5, including a pair of shutouts, following tonight’s 26-1 victory.

The Seahawks outshot Mount Aloysius, 49-7, and won 25 of 29 draw controls while edging the Mounties, 18-14, in ground balls.

Player Highlights

Gussio’s second straight nine-point performance came off three goals and career-high six helpers. She also led the team with four ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Betch, sophomore midfielder MC Mortimer (Baltimore, Md./Friends), and first-year midfielder Colin Horton (University Park, Md./Elizabeth Seton) all finished the game with five points. Betch and Horton each had a game-best four goals and one assist while Mortimer added two goals and three assists.

Sophomore Maddie Clemmer (Middletown, Md./Middletown) made four saves in her eighth win between the pipes.

(Middletown, Md./Middletown) made four saves in her eighth win between the pipes. Zoe Swank came up with 12 stops in the Mounties’ fourth straight loss.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 23 at La Roche (1-10, 0-3 UEC) – Pittsburgh, Pa. – 12:00 p.m.

