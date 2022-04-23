After Opening Day loss, Blue Crabs win Game 2 vs Legends

(Lexington, KY, April 22, 2022) After the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell in game one of the series against the Lexington Legends, they responded with a resounding 6-2 victory in game two. The Blue Crabs’ pitching staff did not surrender an earned run, while the bats added six runs on eight hits.

Denson Hull performed well for the Blue Crabs in his first start since 2019. Hull did not allow a hit in the first three innings of the game and pitched four and one-third innings of scoreless baseball.

Lexington’s starter, Daniel Corcino, ran into trouble in the first. Jack Sundberg led off the game with a walk. The next batter, Rubi Silva, roped a double into left field, scoring Sundberg. Silva came around to score later in the inning on a fielding error by third baseman Dominic Bethancourt, putting Southern Maryland up 2-0.

Corcino pitched a trio of clean innings until the fifth. With two outs, David Harris lined doubled to left field. The Blue Crabs took advantage of another miscue, when Harris scored on an error, giving the Blue Crabs a 3-0 lead.

After four and one-third scoreless innings, Denson Hull exited the game with the bases loaded and one out. Alex Merithew entered. On the second pitch of Merithew’s appearance, Phillip Ervin lined into a double play to end the inning, with the Blue Crabs still leading 3-0.

Southern Maryland put together another rally in the sixth inning. Ryan Haug and Matt Hibbert started the inning with singles before Michael Baca reached on a hit by pitch. With one out and the bases loaded, Rubi Silva bounced a single into the right field. Phillip Ervin committed Lexington’s third error of the evening, allowing all three runners to score, putting Southern Maryland on top 6-0.

Lexington picked up two runs back in the bottom of the sixth. From there, the Blue Crabs bullpen shut down the Legends’ offense. Nick Wells, (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning. In the ninth, Mat Latos allowed two baserunners, but exited the inning unscathed, securing a 6-2 Blue Crabs victory.

The Blue Crabs return to Wild Health Field Saturday for game three against the Lexington Legends at 6:35 pm. The Blue Crabs have their home opener on Wednesday, April 27 at 6:35 pm.

