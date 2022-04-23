ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

After Opening Day loss, Blue Crabs win Game 2 vs Legends

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uxjza_0fI3m7bM00

(Lexington, KY, April 22, 2022) After the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell in game one of the series against the Lexington Legends, they responded with a resounding 6-2 victory in game two.  The Blue Crabs’ pitching staff did not surrender an earned run, while the bats added six runs on eight hits.

Denson Hull performed well for the Blue Crabs in his first start since 2019.  Hull did not allow a hit in the first three innings of the game and pitched four and one-third innings of scoreless baseball.

After the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell in game one of the series against the Lexington Legends, they responded with a resounding 6-2 victory in game two. The Blue Crabs’ pitching staff did not surrender an earned run, while the bats added six runs on eight hits. Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Lexington’s starter, Daniel Corcino, ran into trouble in the first.  Jack Sundberg led off the game with a walk.  The next batter, Rubi Silva, roped a double into left field, scoring Sundberg.  Silva came around to score later in the inning on a fielding error by third baseman Dominic Bethancourt, putting Southern Maryland up 2-0.

Corcino pitched a trio of clean innings until the fifth.  With two outs, David Harris lined doubled to left field.  The Blue Crabs took advantage of another miscue, when Harris scored on an error, giving the Blue Crabs a 3-0 lead.

After four and one-third scoreless innings, Denson Hull exited the game with the bases loaded and one out.  Alex Merithew entered.  On the second pitch of Merithew’s appearance, Phillip Ervin lined into a double play to end the inning, with the Blue Crabs still leading 3-0.

Southern Maryland put together another rally in the sixth inning.  Ryan Haug and Matt Hibbert started the inning with singles before Michael Baca reached on a hit by pitch. With one out and the bases loaded, Rubi Silva bounced a single into the right field. Phillip Ervin committed Lexington’s third error of the evening, allowing all three runners to score, putting Southern Maryland on top 6-0.

Lexington picked up two runs back in the bottom of the sixth.  From there, the Blue Crabs bullpen shut down the Legends’ offense.  Nick Wells, (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning.  In the ninth, Mat Latos allowed two baserunners, but exited the inning unscathed, securing a 6-2 Blue Crabs victory.

The Blue Crabs return to Wild Health Field Saturday for game three against the Lexington Legends at 6:35 pm.  The Blue Crabs have their home opener on Wednesday, April 27 at 6:35 pm.

The post After Opening Day loss, Blue Crabs win Game 2 vs Legends appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles say club still working to reach out to alumni after Adam Jones states that team hasn’t invited him to Camden Yards anniversary events

After longtime Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said on 105.7 FM on Sunday that the club hasn’t invited him to any of its planned events for the 30-year anniversary of Camden Yards, an Orioles spokesperson said the team is still working to invite Jones and other notable alumni from the ballpark’s three-decade history. Jones, 36, played for the Orioles from 2008 to 2018. He has hit more home ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Baseball Split with Penn on Senior Day

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (12-12) hosted United East Conference rival Penn College for games two and three of their three-game series this afternoon (Apr. 23) The Seahawks and Wildcats split on the day. St. Mary’s won game one 6-5 (eight innings), but dropped game two 10-6 in extra […] The post Seahawks Baseball Split with Penn on Senior Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs’ Power Shines in Third Straight Win

(Lexington, KY, April 24, 2022) The Blue Crabs powered past the Lexington Legends in game four of the series, homering three times to win 5-2.  Meanwhile, Blue Crabs’ pitching was lights out, allowing two hits the entire game.   Jeff Thompson (L, 0-1), who started for Lexington, ran into trouble in the first inning.  Matt Hibbert led off the […] The post Blue Crabs’ Power Shines in Third Straight Win appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Baysox Battle in Extra-Inning Loss

BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox fell just short in extra innings on Sunday afternoon, dropping the finale of their six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, 3-2 in ten innings. Akron plated both of their runs early against Zach Peek, while Bowie made a late push to tie in the eighth inning. After recording walk-off wins […] The post Baysox Battle in Extra-Inning Loss appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BOWIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
TMZ.com

James Madison Univ. Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

Tragic news ... James Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett -- who was just named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday -- has died, the school announced. She was just 20 years old. In a statement announcing the sad news Tuesday morning, JMU officials did not reveal...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Rowing Shines Against Catholic on Senior Day

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s Rowing squad competed in their fourth competition of the spring this Saturday (Apr. 23rd) against Catholic University. The Seahawks recognized: Maddy Adams, Maggie Bennett, Emily Frieman, Erin Lanham, Molly Liberman, Emma McNesby, Colette Nortman, Bridget Robey, Lilly Stein, and Tori Wertin for their contributions to St. Mary’s College of […] The post Seahawks Women’s Rowing Shines Against Catholic on Senior Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SWIMMING & SURFING
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Pitcher John Means Announces He Needs Surgery On His Throwing Arm

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Orioles star pitcher John Means announces on social media he needs Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm. Means posted this message to fans Saturday afternoon: pic.twitter.com/oibcL654qQ — John Means (@JMeans25) April 23, 2022 Tommy John surgery, also known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow. A UCL reconstruction surgery involves harvesting a tendon from your body, or from a donor, and attaching it to act as a new UCL. The recovery time from this surgery typically takes about a year. This will most likely keep John Means sidelined for the rest of the season. Means was the opening day starter for the Orioles and only pitched in eight innings this year. He turns 29 tomorrow. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Corcino
Person
Phillip Ervin
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Men’s Rowing Finishes Strong on Senior Day

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s Rowing squad competed in their fourth competition of the spring this Saturday (Apr. 23rd) against Catholic University. The Seahawks recognized: Evan Kostelecky, Liam McEvoy, Riley Woolston for their contributions to St. Mary’s College of Maryland rowing over the past four years . Weather conditions for today’s race were as […] The post Seahawks Men’s Rowing Finishes Strong on Senior Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Women’s Lacrosse Wraps Undefeated Conference Regular Season

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team put up their eighth 20-goal game of the season Saturday afternoon as the Seahawks wrapped up the United East Conference regular season undefeated. St. Mary’s College (10-4, 6-0 UEC) posted a 24-2 road victory over the host La Roche University Redhawks (1-12, 0-5 UEC) […] The post St. Mary’s College Women’s Lacrosse Wraps Undefeated Conference Regular Season appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Sports

WATCH: Insane touchdown scored in American 7s semi-professional football league

Some of the big name college football programs took the field on Saturday for spring games in addition to the USFL on the gridiron this weekend, but there was more football excitement on Sunday with the the American 7s Football League in action. The semi-professional league shows 7-on-7 football without helmets or hard shell pads.
TRENTON, NJ
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Douge Named Coast-To-Coast Men’s Track Athlete of the Week

VERO BEACH, Fla. – Sophomore Emmanuel Douge (Frederick, Md./Oakdale) was selected as the Coast-To-Coast (C2C) Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 24 as announced by the league office on Monday. Douge is the first Seahawk – male or female – to earn C2C Track Athlete of the Week. The St. Mary’s […] The post Douge Named Coast-To-Coast Men’s Track Athlete of the Week appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy