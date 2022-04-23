Hometown hospice’s gala returns, raising more than half a million dollars
( PASADENA, MD, April 19, 2022) — After three years of planning, the much-awaited Hospice of the Chesapeake gala, An Evening Under the Tuscan Sky, was held April 9 at the Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland.
During the event, guests watched a video featuring Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Chair Terri Hussman. She shared her experience as someone who personally experienced the nonprofit’s grief, hospice, and supportive care services and was inspired to join us as a bereavement volunteer and as a generous donor. .
Around 350 people enjoyed an evening that included dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, and musical entertainment by The Reagan Years.
The event brought in more than $550,000 that will support the organization’s hospice, supportive, and grief care programs and services provided to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.
