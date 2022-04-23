ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now's The Time To Be Sure Your Fireplace, Chimney Furnace Are Safe, Expert Says

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Fireplaces “can be a lot of fun and enjoyable to use, but they must be safe." Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Now that Spring is really here, it's a good time to have your fireplace or chimney furnace checked.

Chimneys should be inspected and cleaned roughly once a year – or about every 80 burns -- says Doug Lee of American Chimney Service. This avoids the build-up of creosote, a byproduct of burning wood that could cause a house fire.

Chimney furnaces, meanwhile, should definitely be checked annually, Lee says.

“Some homes don’t have a fireplace,” he said. “But every home has a chimney to house the furnace flue gasses and vent the toxic gasses out of the home. It’s like the exhaust in a car.”

Although it doesn’t ordinarily lead to catastrophe, the CO gas is still poisonous.

“Even low levels of CO can make you sick,” Lee said. “That’s the real worry -- because it’s so common. Proper venting of your furnace/hot water heater is paramount.”

As for fireplaces, Lee said: “They can be a lot of fun and enjoyable to use, but they must be safe."

“People tend to think because it’s a brick/masonry structure that it doesn’t have any issues until an issue shows up,” he said. “But by then it could be too late to do minor repairs."

“The age of a fireplace is very relevant to how safe they are to use,” Lee said. “Most have an average life expectancy of 30 to 40 years.

"Water, acids, carbons, high temperatures all cause erosion and decay. Eventually, that breaks down the internal integrity of any chimney.

“Chimney fires are real, so don't think it can’t happen to you," he said. "Be sure to have yours inspected, cleaned and/or repaired as needed.”

Also keep in mind: The industry isn’t regulated. So choose your contractor wisely.

“Becoming a ‘chimney sweep’ is as easy as getting an LLC, a van and some tools,” Lee said. “You technically don’t have to read a single book on how chimneys work -- yet you can inspect them and tell people if they work or not.”

As a result, Lee urged customers to be sure that anyone they hire is certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America.

American Chimney Service (888-899-8008) has the most CSIA-certified technicians in all of New Jersey, he noted. The company also does masonry work and offers financing options for projects over $1,000.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

