Waldorf, MD

Waldorf man turns himself in following gunfire investigation

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
 3 days ago
Waldorf, MD- On April 20, at 12:55 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots.

A preliminary investigation revealed two males were in the parking lot of the complex when one male pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the air; no one was struck. The suspect fled in a vehicle.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify the shooter as Arthur Jeffrey Hicks, Jr., 43, of Waldorf . Hicks subsequently contacted investigators later that day and detectives learned he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

Hicks was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a handgun, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm on a person, and other charges.

On April 21, a judge ordered Hicks to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Detective Logsdon is investigating.

