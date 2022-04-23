ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Free T rides between Downtown, North Shore to continue for 2 years

By Amanda Andrews
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Port Authority is in the process of possibly extending its Free Fare Zone for light rail service between Downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore.

Currently, the agreement is that passengers can ride for free between First Avenue and North Shore stops both for inbound and outbound directions.

An extension would mean two more years of free travel for passengers between those stops.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , the agreement between Port Authority and Stadium Authority is valued at $265,000, and Port Authority is expected use federal stimulus funds to pay for the costs.

