ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Save on several Meta Quest 2 VR games this weekend only

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeta held its 2022 games showcase this past week, lifting the curtain on several new virtual reality games in the works for the Quest 2 headset. We’ve got a roundup of the titles that we’re most excited about right here. In celebration of the event, Meta has slashed prices on several...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

3 TV deals you can’t miss, including a 70-inch for $550

Whether you’re planning to to make a small upgrade to your current display, or you want a cinematic experience in your living room, you’ll be able to find the perfect offer from the TV deals that are currently available across the various retailers. However, if you don’t know where to begin your search, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at Best Buy TV deals, which include discounts for TVs of all brands and models.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything you need to know

Prime Day 2022 is Amazon's next annual shopping extravaganza. Prime Day typically occurs during the second or third week of July. Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just about everything including laptops, tablets, and peripherals. Prime Day's humble beginnings started out as...
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon Astro Is One Small Step for Robotkind

Amazon's Astro is a landmark in the field of consumer robots. We're testing it right now as we prepare to give it a full review, but it doesn't actually have to be good to be important. Just the fact that it exists and is already in people's homes is a huge step that many ambitious robots have failed to reach.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Nest#Virtual Reality Games#Meta#The Quest#Video Game#Vr#Google S Store#Best Buy And Walmart#Google Home Max#The Nest Audio
yankodesign.com

Google Cinema projector with its own wireless speaker is the fancy way to bing-watch movies in your ‘Nest’

Google per se hasn’t delved into the projector game just yet, even though projectors with Android OS built-in have been around for pretty long. Since the idea of watching a movie on the TV screen is slightly old-school, the biggest tech brands have already got their idea(s) of a projector on the market. Before Google can create one to integrate into the Google Home ecosystem, a designer has given us a head start on what that future could literally hold.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

5 laptop deals you don’t want to pass up today — from $245

Never buy a laptop for full price. There are always insane deals on a wide variety of laptops from any retailer you could want. That’s why we’re always excited to share great laptop deals with our readers. We’re going to be highlighting some of the best offers on great laptops that are available right now.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Need a new laptop for school or work? Don’t miss this insane deal

Students and professionals alike need a reliable laptop in order to accomplish their daily tasks. Fortunately, there are laptop deals that you can take advantage of if you’re on a tight budget. It’s highly recommended that you take a look at Dell laptop deals, which currently include an offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop. Dell is selling the machine for a very affordable $245, after a $60 discount from the laptop’s original price of $305.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Bridget Mulroy

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
CNET

Canceling Netflix or Peloton? Try One of These Free Alternatives

The streaming and subscription landscape keeps changing -- price fluctuations, options galore -- so it's a good idea to audit your subs every once in a while to see what you could trim from the budget without missing it. A lot of Netflix subscribers seem to have made the choice to ditch the streamer recently. Netflix reported a loss of about 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, its first loss in a decade. And Peloton announced in mid-April it's raising subscription prices (while lowering the up-front cost of purchasing a bike).
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus First Free PS1, PS2 Games Appear Online

The all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service is just a few short months away, which means we don't have long to wait before we can finally play classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games on our PS4/PS5 consoles. Sony announced the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul last month, confirming a complete rejigging of...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Today's the Final Day of Best Buy's Flash Sale: Save Big on TVs, Laptops and More

If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your TV, laptop or other tech and appliances, now's your chance. Best Buy has been running a massive four-day flash sale this week, with huge discounts on hundreds of items sitewide. TVs, laptops, gaming accessories and more are on sale, including hot picks like the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet and Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones. You can see the entire sale selection here:
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Grab this giant air fryer while it’s half off at Best Buy

This 50% price slash on Best Buy’s Bella Pro Series Digital Air fryer is one of the best air fryer deals you’ll find today. This deal brings you a digital air fryer with extra capacity and versatility. You’ll be buying the giant air fryer for $90 — that’s half off its original price of $180.
LIFESTYLE
Apple Insider

Daily deals April 23: 65% off Netgear Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi, $86 Liene Photo Printer, 85-inch Samsung Smart TV, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's bestdeals include a curved Acer Nitro gaming monitor for $419, Eufy Security's Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $79.99, and 63% off the 10-inch Facebook Portal.
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

Netflix Viewers Pissed About Commercials Being Added

Netflix has been making some big changes lately, and fans are not impressed. First, the streaming giant raised prices on services. Next, Netflix execs announced the streaming service is hoping to crack down on households sharing passwords and accounts. Now, Netflix customers are shocked to learn that they may be seeing ads added to some of their favorite shows and movies when watching the streaming service. And, many are not happy with this news.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles

Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Apps are turning people into snitches, experts say

It’s easier than ever to use your phone to report other people’s lawbreaking and, in some cases, even make money from the process. A new smartphone app will allow members of the public to submit evidence of speeding drivers to police forces. New York City also lets you upload videos of idling trucks. But experts say that the growing number of such apps raises many ethical questions.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Bose SoundLink Flex Sees First Price Drop to $129 (Save $20)

With its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound quality, the Bose SoundLink Flex was a CNET Editors' Choice award recipient last December, and is currently our favorite Bluetooth speaker on the market -- full stop. Even at its original price of $149, it's a pretty good value, and right now Amazon is offering the first discount we've seen on this portable Bluetooth speaker, dropping the price down to just $129. That's only $10 more than the Bose SoundLink Micro version of this speaker, which was also one of our favorites of the year. There isn't a clear-cut expiration on this deal, but with a popular product like this, we don't anticipate it being around for long. Act fast if you're hoping to grab one at this price.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy