Good deal of weekend sun and warmth

By Tony Chiavaroli
 3 days ago

Good morning all and happy Saturday! Early morning fog is working to clear up as temperatures are slated to rise nicely again today. Highs are on pace to reach the mid-70s along the water today with inland 80s

Through the weekend, skies will remain clear with milder lows as highs during the day remain in the upper half of the 70s for the coast with low to mid-80s inland. More of the increasing heat and sunshine remain in place until Monday when some inland highs will approach but should fall just short of 90.

Eyes are on Tuesday afternoon and evening right now with our next chance at showers and storms, so keep checking back for updates into next week!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows around 60 to the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

