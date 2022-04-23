ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Heart Walk raises money for American Heart Association

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
AHA Heart Walk Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — People tried to dodge the rain Saturday at the 2022 Tulsa Heart Walk. This was the 38th year for the annual 5k walk that raises money for the American Heart Association.

The walk began at ONEOK Field near East Archer and North Elgin, and made its way through downtown Tulsa.

FOX23 was a sponsor of the event, and FOX23 evening anchor Shae Rozzi emceed the walk Saturday morning.

Funds raised through the Tulsa Heart Walk help save babies and children with congenital heart defects, train thousands of people in life-saving CPR, fund groundbreaking brain and heart research and more.

“The cause is to be a relentless force for longer and healthier lives, so just being out and getting active, for one thing, is helping us with our health,” said Cathy Van Curen, executive direction of the American Heart Association. “But the bottom line is, we’re raising funds for medical research, advances in heart disease, for lifesaving technology and there will be a lot of people here today who are either survivors or are walking in honor of someone who has been impacted by heart disease.”

2022 Tulsa Heart Walk FOX23 and radio partners Mix 96.5 joined the Tulsa Heart Walk on Saturday. FOX23's Shae Rozzi emceed the 5K, and all funds went to American Heart Association.

TULSA, OK
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
